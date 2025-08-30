Fox News Floats Melania Trump as Nobel Peace Prize Contender – Yes, Really!

First Lady Melania Trump has been recommended as a contender for the Nobel Peace Prize. Yes, this is true! This is the latest chapter in the political circus of Donald Trump‘s government.

Republican Representative Anna Paulina Luna brought up the suggestion after saying on Fox News that Melania’s “instrumental” role in trying to bring an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine deserved international recognition. According to The Irish Star, the news was made hours after Russia initiated new missile attacks on Ukraine, killing at least 23 civilians.

Before starting a “peace summit” in Alaska a few weeks ago, the former model-turned-First Lady apparently wrote a sincere letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin calling on him to “nurture the next generation’s hope” and put kids’ safety above all else.

President Donald Trump is said to have personally handed over the letter, but the summit wound down in frustration when Trump had to leave Alaska without coming to a ceasefire deal. Putin, on the other hand, is still wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes linked to the relocation of Ukrainian children. And we still remember Trump’s frown at the end of the summit.

Luna’s speech, which was packed with Fox News rhetoric, lifted the president and his wife to the rank of Nobel Prize winners. Melania Trump could get a nomination; she said, “If the Nobel Peace Prize committee knows what’s good for them, they’d do the right thing and nominate him. But (…) Melania Trump might also have a nomination (…) she’s going to be a key reason why we’re able to broker peace with Ukraine.”

Although Snopes proved that Luna’s claim that “hundreds of monks” nominated Donald Trump was “mostly false,” the congresswoman still painted Melania Trump as a foreign affairs star.

Around 70,000 monks have endorsed a nomination for President Trump to receive the Nobel Peace Prize. pic.twitter.com/AWnwC6yGFI — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) August 20, 2025

Users on X (formerly Twitter) were fast and rude. One commenter poked fun at the exchange, calling them “the most unserious people on the planet,” while another compared it to “cartoon characters,” who are “more pathetic than funny.”

Melania’s peace-broker image right now seems to be primarily about public relations rather than real foreign policy. Despite several penalties and deadlines, the Trump 2.0 administration has yet to make substantial progress toward ending the conflict.

Luna’s doubtful comments came at a time when Russia was still bombarding the area.

Russia just bombed a U.S. factory in western Ukraine days after Trump said Putin “wants to make a peace deal for me.” pic.twitter.com/mEpTy3ZdSQ — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) August 21, 2025

Still, Trump has consistently thrived on theatrics, and this recently published headline fits in with the pattern: a First Lady departing from her typical low-key role to be presented as an international peacemaker. It will be exciting to see if the Nobel committee plays along with the trick or laughs at it. As Washington offers soundbites and slogans, Ukrainians keep having to be ready for missile fire.

