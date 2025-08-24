The First Lady Isn’t Staying Silent – Melania Trump Set to Play ‘Much More Involved’ Role During Upcoming UK Trip

Melania Trump is planning her UK trip who making her first visit in 2019 as the FLOTUS. Along with Donald, they are now set to visit for the second time. Melania realizes the faux pas her husband made during the first visit.

And she will use her quiet power to ensure that nothing can go wrong this time. Their second visit will be from September 17 to 19. Melania has been claiming her power boldly instead of being in the background.

She sent a powerful letter to Putin showing her stance on the war situation. She was direct and impactful in the letter. Now she is preparing for the visit and leaving no chance for potential errors that could happen.

According to an insider friend, she has been working on her wardrobe for months, so she looks great and has different choices. Nobody should underestimate her preparation. We all know how embarrassed Trump was during the last visit.

He was walking in front of the Queen, and it’s considered rude. He received the flak for this mistake. He also confused the Queen as he was walking quickly, and she could not decide which side to walk by him.

🇬🇧🇺🇸 The President of the United States of America, President Donald J. Trump, accompanied by the First Lady Mrs. Melania Trump, will be hosted by His Majesty The King for a State Visit to the United Kingdom from 17th September to 19th September 2025. pic.twitter.com/KtiJxoaFgE — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 14, 2025



Melania is aware of these mistakes and does not want to repeat any of them. According to another insider, Melania has more power over Trump and his decisions than they let on.

Many people think she does not have any say, but she has this quiet power over him, shaping his legacy. Another mistake the first couple made was that Trump did not bow, and Melania chose not to curtsy.

Buckingham Palace announced that President Donald Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, will make a state visit to the United Kingdom from September 17-19 🤗#OnlyMelania #MelaniaTrump #firstlady #FLOTUS47 #DonaldTrump #POTUS47 pic.twitter.com/ELKC7fJSXt — ONLY MELANIA (@OnlyMelaniaTR) July 14, 2025



They just extended handshakes to address the royals. Meanwhile, they have good manners and practices for them, and not doing it may add to the embarrassment.

Despite overlooking these things, Trump is a fan of the royals and is excited for the visit. They both are looking forward to meeting the king and the queen consort. Their visit will be at Windsor castle instead of Buckingham Palace as some renovation is going on here. Royals will be present at the event.