Fox Host Taken Aback, Asks Kevin McCarthy If Biden Should 'Meddle With Justice System' to Help Trump

Fox News host Howard Kurtz challenged former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on his apparent suggestion that President Joe Biden should 'meddle' with the justice system in favor of former President Donald Trump. McCarthy's remarks came in response to a statement Biden made regarding Trump's legal troubles.

Even while surveys indicate that the majority of Americans believe the former President is held 'accountable under the law like anyone else,' he has repeatedly claimed that he is the victim of a 'witch hunt' and a 'weaponized' justice system. Trump is facing dozens of felony charges across various states. As such, in an interview with Kurtz, McCarthy—who supported Trump's 2020 election lies and voted against Biden's win certification—urged Biden to take 'fairness' into account in the next election.

"I think fairness is a word that’s probably a really powerful word in America. Is it really fair that the nominee for one party is now within, is in a trial this close to a presidency?" questioned McCarthy. He went on, "Why wouldn’t Joe Biden, caring about the voters say, ‘You know what? This is wrong. If I had nothing to do with this, they should not have this trial right now so the American people could actually spend time on what the issues are.’ I think that’s even, that would be the real position for Biden to take," as per Mediaite.

However, Kurtz was caught off guard by the statement, asking if McCarthy intended for Biden to get involved or to "meddle with the justice system, just in favor of Donald Trump?" To this, McCarthy rebutted, "No. I want his opinion to be fair. I want his opinion to look for the American people in fairness." In a statement that Kurtz read, Biden claimed that he hasn't discussed his legal issues with any members of Trump's administration and that the latter's 'lack of ethics' has 'nothing to do' with him.

Trump has also falsely claimed on numerous occasions that the Manhattan hush money case is a 'Biden trial.' Many had 'passed on bringing those charges,' the Fox News host said, and the Republican responded, "Yeah! The feds already looked at it. And who do they, but, think about it, their number one witness has proven to be a liar in the process. Cohen, the attorney."

Regarding Trump's legal challenges, the current POTUS is adhering to 'norms,' a White House official said last week, according to Politico. "The rest of us might be like, ‘Sir, it’s a different time.'" The official continued, "But it only takes one utterance from Joe Biden for the weaponization of government bullshit to become more of a reality." "How is Joe Biden weaponizing the government against his political ally? If I were weaponizing the government against my foe, you would hear me talk about it. And so they right now don’t have it."