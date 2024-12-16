Fox Host Awkwardly Does the ‘Trump Dance’ While Gushing Over ‘Doge Brothers’ on Live TV

Fox Business host Larry Kudlow recently left viewers both entertained and cringing as he performed the now-infamous ‘Trump Dance’ live on air. During the segment, Kudlow enthusiastically praised President-elect Donald Trump’s post-election policies and his high-profile appointments of Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to a government efficiency commission. He endearingly dubbed them the 'DOGE brothers' alluding to the new Department of Government Efficiency.

Trump wraps up his rally in Muskegon with some Yeltsin-style dancing to "YMCA" pic.twitter.com/3Ari9nDy9c — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 17, 2020

Alongside anchor Sandra Smith, Kudlow painted a rosy picture of the U.S. economy following Trump’s election win, claiming the nation will be 'rejuvenated' and 'liberated' under the President-elect's return to the White House. Reflecting on Musk and Ramaswamy’s task of streamlining government spending, Kudlow remarked, “The DOGE brothers, Elon and Vivek, are going to go after the regulatory state. Trump will cut taxes– he will extend the tax cuts and put some new ones up. People can’t wait for that. The stock market is soaring,” as reported by The Independent.

Trump “dancing” at Lara Trump’s puppy auction event at Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/BVNYKeiCXa — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 5, 2024

Kudlow’s exaggeration reached its peak when he jokingly compared Musk and Ramaswamy to the iconic 'Blues Brothers.' Then, in a moment that caught viewers off guard, the 77-year-old host began to whirl around in his chair, mimicking Trump’s signature campaign trail dance. Smith exclaimed, “He’s a can-do guy, and don’t forget among his many skills, he was a successful businessman…Are you doing the Trump dance, Larry?! Oh, wow, look at you go!” To which, Kudlow quipped, “I save my best stuff for you.” (You can watch the dance video here.)

The ‘Trump Dance,’ a quirky mix of fist pumps, exaggerated golf swings, and occasional hip swivels, became a staple at Trump’s rallies since his 2020 campaign. Typically performed to the Village People’s disco anthem YMCA, the dance has since evolved into a viral sensation. Athletes across the NFL, UFC, and U.S. Soccer have embraced the move, making it part of their celebratory fixture. San Francisco 49ers’ defensive lineman, Nick Bosa, is credited with popularizing the dance among athletes after performing it during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 10. Bosa exclaimed, “All the guys wanted me to do it. I wasn't even going to do it, but the boys reminded me. And it was fun," as reported by The Enquirer.

Athletes like UFC heavyweight champion Jon 'Bones' Jones and U.S. soccer star, Christian Pulisic, have also joined the craze. Brock Bowers exclaimed, "I’ve seen everyone do it. I watched the UFC fight (Saturday) night and Jon Jones did it. I like watching UFC so I saw it, and thought it was cool." Despite its political origins, the NFL has clarified that it does not view the dance as politically charged. Players hence are free to perform it without fear of penalties. However, whether as mockery or a celebration of Trump, remains yet to be known.