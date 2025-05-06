Former Strongman Eddie Hall Threatens Motorists to ‘Rip Heads Off’ in Explosive Roadside Confrontation

Eddie Hall’s angry confrontation with three motorists has left the internet shocked. In the video that is now going viral on social media, Eddie can be heard screaming and chasing away several people from his house. The clip also shows the former strongman trying to grab the driver from his vehicle.

“F–k off, or I’ll f–king do you all, f–k off,” Hall can be heard saying in the clip. “I couldn’t give a f–k, what about my kids,” Eddie is heard saying to the motorist who said something about Hall scaring his kids that were in the car.

Eddie was seen chasing the car when the driver tried to drive away from the house. “Hey, hey, get out, get out you f–ing pr–k,” the retired strongman was heard screaming in the video. Hall then goes on to threaten the driver that he would “rip” his head off his body.

“I’ll twist your f–ing head off. All of you get out, I’ll rip your f–king head off,” the former strongman is caught saying on tape. The last few seconds of the clip show Eddie giving chase to the car while a young girl cries in the backseat of the BMW.

The video stops a few seconds after the man shooting it labels Hall as mad. What the f–k man, he’s just tried grabbing me out of the car,” the same man adds before stopping the recording.

After the video of the aggressive confrontation surfaced online, Eddie Hall took to explain his side of the story. He revealed how three cars had pulled up in front of his car unannounced. It was 9 pm when the people driving the cars allegedly started “beeping their horns outside the house.” Hall’s children were extremely frightened after the incident.

Imagine stalking Eddie Hall at his local pub and then parking on his street/outside his house ‘hoping to catch him there’ then trying to blame him for being pissed off about it! If you want to meet someone you go to a meet & greet/event not sit outside their house. Weird stalker. pic.twitter.com/YS5wWEXsL2 — Bear (@BearBFC_) May 5, 2025

“You were asked very politely to leave after waiting outside my house for 15 minutes,” Hall wrote in the post. He also noted how, despite his request, the drivers did not leave and continued scaring the “kids to death.”

In the post, the 37-year-old also revealed that the confrontation went on for 25 minutes before things started escalating. Hall pointed out that only the last 30 seconds of the interaction were filmed and posted online.

🚨DEVELOPING: World’s Strongest Man Eddie Hall was filmed chasing down multiple cars outside his family home in England after they allegedly drove up to his home to take pictures. 👀 In a now deleted post, Hall issued a statement explaining the backstory, revealing he had been… pic.twitter.com/P8dZxa5xvs — Parry Punch (@ParryPunchNews) May 6, 2025

“So I asked you all to leave, and the blue BMW driver said, and I quote, (“I’ll knock you out”)… so I got angry,” the Facebook post read. He went to call out the motorists for being “unreasonable human beings” in the post. The former strongman pointed out that his house isn’t a “public attraction” for the motorist to show up to.

“I massively apologise for upsetting your children and I would love to make that good somehow, that’s the one thing I regret,” he concluded in the post. The 37-year-old resides in the said house with his wife Alexandra and the three children that they share.