Former Prince Andrew Makes Shocking Royal Demands Despite Losing His Titles

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former prince, may have had his royal titles stripped, but he continues to make extravagant demands. He is demanding several luxuries for his new home and adding ultimatums despite not being a royal anymore.

Former prince Andrew wants a six-to-seven-bedroom house located on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. He also wants it to come equipped with staff such as a gardener, housekeeper, driver, cook, and security personnel. The 65-year-old ex-royal wants to ensure his comfort and convenience despite his alleged role in the Epstein case.

Earlier, he also failed to appear when U.S. Congress members had asked him to go through an interview, answering questions related to the case. However, the committee can’t force him to show up as he’s a foreigner.

According to a report, his close friend said, “Andrew has done exactly what has been asked of him, and he just wants to be left alone.” So Andrew is negotiating his way into a luxurious home in the Sandringham Estate. According to the friend, it’s only fair that he is given what he’s demanding since he gave up the lease of one of his homes.

Another controversy around his royal lodge was the “peppercorn” rent he was paying for the 75-year lease of the property. There was a huge backlash over this royal privilege, even when he was amidst the Epstein scandal controversy.

According to a former courtier, “Knowing Andrew, this was always going to be about money. Andrew is essentially being bought out of the lease, so he will haggle over every last detail of the deal.” Moreover, Andrew may not vacate the Royal Lodge for several months since he wants to settle everything before he is rushed out.

Even his older brother, Prince Edward, is paying the same peppercorn rent for the palatial home. So there seems to be a trend to make it all about money and haggle as much as possible. There have been concerns about ongoing public funding for ensuring the royal lifestyle.

Now, the U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called for a parliamentary review of the property rent arrangement, citing concerns over taxpayer funding. To compensate for the low rent, Andrew offered £7.5 million (over $9.9 million) renovations; meanwhile, the lease was due to run until 2078.