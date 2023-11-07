David Axelrod, a key advisor to former President Barack Obama, recommended on Sunday that President Joe Biden withdraw from the 2024 presidential contest after a fresh survey revealed the latter lagging in new polls. As reported in HuffPost, Donald Trump, the former President, is winning in five battleground states, which could become a matter of grave concern for Biden.

Only @JoeBiden can make this decision. If he continues to run, he will be the nominee of the Democratic Party. What he needs to decide is whether that is wise; whether it's in HIS best interest or the country's? — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) November 5, 2023

Although Axelrod had described Biden as 'possibly the strongest candidate' against Trump in 2019, this time around, the chief strategist for Obama's presidential campaigns posted some of the poll's results on X, writing that there is 'legitimate concern.' He tweeted: "It's very late to change horses; a lot will happen in the next year that no one can predict, and Biden's team says his resolve to run is firm. He's defied CW [likely referring to 'conventional wisdom'] before, but this will send tremors of doubt through the party—not "bed-wetting," but legitimate concern."

The greatest concern is that his biggest liability is the one thing he can't change. Among all the unpredictables there is one thing that is sure: the age arrow only points in one direction. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) November 5, 2023

According to Axelrod, Biden's age was his 'biggest liability' with voters since it 'is the one thing he can't change.' This month, the President will turn 81, and the ex-political strategist asserted, "The age arrow only points in one direction." While acknowledging that Biden should be proud of his accomplishments, Axelrod cautioned against underestimating Trump, referring to him as a 'dangerous, unhinged demagogue.'

Axelrod also asserted in a tweet that only Biden could decide whether or not he should carry on with his re-election campaign. “If he [Biden] continues to run, he will be the nominee of the Democratic Party. What he needs to decide is whether that is wise; whether it’s in HIS best interest or the country’s?” the former White House official wrote. Then, Axelrod said in another tweet, "Yes, there also is risk associated with changing course now, as there is little time left for a primary campaign, and campaigns are how we test candidates. (Re @RonDeSantis.) But there is a lot of leadership talent in the Democratic Party, poised to emerge."

Yes, there also is risk associated with changing course now, as there is little time left for a primary campaign--and campaigns are how we test candidates. (Re @RonDeSantis.) But there is a lot of leadership talent in the Democratic Party, poised to emerge. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) November 5, 2023

The Hill reports that, according to the survey among registered voters, Biden is now behind Trump in five of the six key states, including Arizona, Georgia, and Pennsylvania, by margins ranging from three to ten percentage points. However, the poll showed that Biden was leading by two percentage points in Wisconsin. As per sources in The NYTimes, the poll's results could be a serious setback for Biden's campaign, as the incumbent President previously defeated Trump in all six states in 2020. The survey revealed that, whereas only 39% of registered voters felt the same way about Trump, 71% of them agreed to some extent that Biden is 'just too old to be an effective president. However, Biden’s camp dismissed the results of the polls; “We’ll win in 2024 by putting our heads down and doing the work, not by fretting about a poll,” representative Kevin Muñoz said in an official statement.

