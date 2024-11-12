Former Harris Aide Reveals Bizarre Way She Could Still Be President Before Trump: "Biden Should..."

Kamala Harris made history as the country's first South Asian American, Black, and female vice president. Although she lost the 2024 presidential election, she may still become president before Donald Trump re-takes office. Her former staffer, Jamal Simmons, is among many in the Democratic Party who are calling for a rapid transition, urging President Joe Biden to resign immediately and give Harris the presidency until January.

On his X (formerly Twitter) account, Simmons penned, "Joe Biden has been amazing but he should fulfill one last promise— to be transitional. Biden should resign and make Kamala Harris the first woman president. It would turn tables on Trump, keep Kamala from presiding over Jan 6 make it easier for the next woman to run." As reported by The US Sun, he added, "Dems have better policies but we must realize the old rules no longer apply. We are not playing table tennis. We are in a mixed martial arts fight and Americans respond to drama and excitement. We should use that to make our arguments for a better path forward."

Joe Biden has been amazing but he should fulfill one last promise - to be transitional. Biden should resign and make Kamala Harris the first woman president. It’d turn tables on Trump, keep Kamala from presiding over Jan 6 make it easier for next woman to run. #trailblazepodcast — Jamal Simmons (@JamalSimmons) November 10, 2024

Simmons reiterated the idea during his appearance as a panelist on CNN’s State of the Union news show. “Biden’s been a phenomenal president,” Simmons said. “He has lived up to so many of the promises he has made...There is one promise left that he can fulfill.” Dana Bash, host of State of the Union, responded by referencing similar discussions that have erupted on social media. The suggestion first gained traction in July when Harris was propelled to the top of the Democratic ticket when Biden withdrew from the 2024 race after a terrible debate performance against Trump in June, as reported by The Guardian.

Dems have better policies but we must realize the old rules no longer apply. We are not playing table tennis. We are in a mixed martial arts fight and Americans respond to drama and excitement. We should use that to make our arguments for a better path forward. — Jamal Simmons (@JamalSimmons) November 10, 2024

On State of the Nation with Bash, Simmons reasoned, "He could resign the presidency in the next 30 days, make Kamala Harris the president of the United States. It would absolve her from having to oversee the January 6 transition of her own defeat." He argued that the plan would capture national headlines at a crucial moment in history when Democrats need to embrace drama and transparency and take actions that the public actually wishes to see. In his view, this is the perfect opportunity to shift the entire narrative of how the Democratic Party functions.

I know a lot of my fellow Democrats are wishcasting about the 2028 candidate, and if elections even exist by then, it's going to be Kamala Harris. She's getting 100% of the Black vote in the primary. — I Smoked Democracy (@BlackKnight10k) November 11, 2024

Meanwhile, talk of potential Democratic contenders for the 2028 election is already circulating. While Harris may seem like a long shot right now, four years is plenty of time to reshape public perception for a second run for the White House, as reported by Newsweek. On the other hand, Trump will have met the two-term limit and will not be able to run again. This opens the possibility for fresh faces for both parties.