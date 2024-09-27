Former First Lady Melania Trump Describes Her First Date With Donald Trump as 'Very Special'

In her first television interview in almost two years, Melania Trump made an appearance on Fox News on Thursday morning. She reminisced about meeting former president Donald Trump at a party and accepting his phone number during the interview. She chose to give him a call upon returning from her Caribbean modeling job, and they went on a date.

As reported by the Washington Examiner, Melania said during the interview, "And it was very nice because we were two of us, alone in the car for hour, hour and a half, and it was no other noise, no other people, because at that time he was already known and a celebrity. So it was really nice to be just two of us." Additionally, she went into detail about the 2004 Met Gala proposal the former president gave her on her birthday. After that, on what she described as a 'good day,' they were married in January 2005.

"He wants to make this country prosperous and safe for everybody. He wants to make the American Dream possible again."



— First Lady Melania Trump on why President Trump is running again, after all he's been through. pic.twitter.com/5JisyRGyxM — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 26, 2024

The question arose as to what the former first lady loves most about her husband. She gushed about 'his humor, his personality, his kindness' among many other qualities her husband had. She further added, "He’s very special. His positivity. His energy. It’s unbelievable. Yeah, so we have a beautiful relationship." Even though Melania has been mostly silent during her husband's presidential campaign, she has now spoken out once again on it. The ex-first lady said that her husband is seeking to 'make the American dream possible again' by running for president and ensuring that the country is secure and prosperous for all citizens.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Ben Gabbe

The questioning also focused on the first assassination attempt against her husband and her response to that event. At a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, the former president was shot in the ear and covered by Secret Service personnel. The chief of staff informed Melania about the incident, and she was informed that her husband was OK, according to Melania's statement to Fox. After learning of the incident, Melania was informed by her chief of staff that her husband was fine.

This is so cute, Melania really loves Donald 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/fRhzbMDYq8 — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) September 26, 2024

As reported by The Independent, Melania stated, "I ran to the TV and I [rewound] it and I watched it. When I saw it … nobody really knew yet. When you see him on the floor and you don’t know, you don’t know what really happened." According to Melania, the second attempt on her husband's life occurred on September 15 when he was golfing near his Mar-a-Lago estate in southern Florida.

A Secret Service member saw a would-be shooter and opened fire. She was in New York at the time. Ryan Routh, the suspect, ran away but was apprehended while traveling along Interstate 95. She stated, "I saw it on the television. And as soon as I saw it on television I called again, and he was OK, because Secret Service were great. I think both of the events, they were really miracles. If you really think about it, July 13th was a miracle. Like, that much and he could, you know, he could not be with us."