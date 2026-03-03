Former FBI Director James Comey Talks About Democracy And Compares Obama To Trump

While the threat of a world war looms, former FBI Director James Comey touched upon some interesting ideas about American democracy. At last week’s Westminster Town Hall Forum in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Comey spoke to a large crowd about recent events.

He highlighted how fortunate he was to be able to address the Minnesota audience, especially after the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti. Comey expressed, “I believe you have given the nation hope, focus and purpose.”

After Renee Good was killed, career FBI agents were ordered to stand down from investigating her killing. Why? Kash Patel wanted to falsely spin Renee Good as a threat to law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/rX3md079x0 — Senate Judiciary Democrats 🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryDems) March 2, 2026

Comey outlined three themes, as reported by the Presbyterian Church (USA). He declared truth to be the “touchstone” of U.S. democracy. He then gave his perspective on how democracy protects the truth, especially through the courts. Finally, he discussed why it is so difficult for government leaders to think critically and discern the truth.

In his statement, he stressed that truth exists: “The truth has been the touchstone of America since our founding.” He added, “There is a danger today … because we have been exposed to a tsunami of falsehoods.”

Here, he referenced Donald Trump’s claims about having more attendees at his first inauguration than Barack Obama. Apparently, since then, “we have faced wave after wave” of lies.

Comey further noted, “and I’m speaking to an audience in Minnesota, a place that has been a target of so much lying, especially in recent weeks and months. … We become so numb that we stop measuring our leaders by their tether to the touchstone.”

He pointed out that the country never came from “a common ancestry, a common heritage, a common religion, a common philosophy.” According to him, “We are bound together by a set of values, the center of which is truth.”

Comey also stated that the legal system has “passed the stress test,” functioning even under political pressure. He feared that orders from the Supreme Court would not be followed, but that has not happened.

Americans should be thankful good people stood up for the rule of law today. Respected prosecutors refused to do the dirty work of unethical Trumpers. I’m sorry for their pain, grateful for the example, & thankful so many public servants will try to stay & protect the public and… — James Comey (@Comey) February 14, 2025

Comey then highlighted the best listener he ever worked with, the 44th president, Barack Obama. He also emphasized a stark contrast between Obama and Trump when it came to listening to others.

He revealed that Obama would ask him, “What do I need to know about this?” and listen to the whole situation without interrupting. Trump, on the other hand, was different.

Comey described his briefings with Trump by saying, “There is now a block of wood between you and the president,” adding, “He almost never stops talking. To tell him something, I had to interrupt him.”