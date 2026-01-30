Former Deputy With Colon Cancer Sentenced for Killing Black Woman Who Called 911

Sonya Massey, a 36-year-old Black single mother, was shot dead on July 6, 2024, by Sean Grayson, a former Illinois sheriff’s deputy. Grayson was incarcerated since the incident, and finally, on Thursday, he was handed the maximum possible sentence of 20 years behind bars.

As reported by the Associated Press, “Sean Grayson, who is white, was convicted in October of second-degree murder in a police brutality case that prompted protests over systemic racism and led to a U.S. Department of Justice inquiry. Grayson, 31, testified at trial that he feared Massey was about to scald him with a pot of steaming hot water that she had removed from the stove.”

Grayson accepted responsibility in court and apologized to Massey’s family. He said, “I made a lot of mistakes that night. There were points when I should’ve acted, and I didn’t. I froze.” He further added, “I made terrible decisions that night. I’m sorry.”

Grayson continued, “I was very unprofessional that night. She didn’t deserve to be yelled and cussed at, and called names. Nobody deserves that.” His attorney appealed for a six-year sentence, highlighting the fact that he has been suffering from colon cancer, but the judge went ahead with the maximum sentencing, which brought visible joy and relief to Massey’s family.

Massey’s 16-year-old daughter, Summer, commented on the sentence, saying, “It does not feel like he truly understands or cares about the damage he has caused. I’m thankful for all the love and support that everybody has come out and shown, and I’m grateful that we got the maximum sentence that we could. Twenty years is not enough, but they did what … they could do.”

The tragedy had unfolded at Massey’s Springfield home after she made a 911 call, fearing that there was a prowler outside. She was a single mother with mental health issues, and as the bodycam footage revealed, Grayson and Sheriff’s Deputy Dawson Farley responded to her call and after checking outside, they entered her home.

After the deputies went inside Massey’s home, Grayson noticed the pot on the stove and asked Farley, who remained uncharged, to put it away. Instead, Massey put away the pot and teased Grayson and the situation quickly escalated. She told him, “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus.”

Sean Grayson Trial: Former Partner Says He Feared Grayson, Not Sonya Massey In testimony at the murder trial of former Sangamon County deputy Sean Grayson, jurors heard from his former partner Dawson Farley, who said he did not see Sonya Massey as a threat but instead feared… https://t.co/yHuZGovmV3 — Crime With Bobby (@CrimeWithBobby) October 27, 2025

At this point, Grayson yelled at her and asked her to put the pot down. She did the same and ducked behind the counter but then again picked up the pot. Grayson seemed to lose it this time and shot Massey in her face, leading to her death.

Massey’s shooting shook the nation as renewed questions about police brutality, especially against Black people were raised. Massey’s family is now pushing for a state law bearing her name to be passed at a federal level. The passing of this law would ensure better background checks for new police hires, including through scrutiny of their personal and professional history, including reviews of non-public legal documents.

While Grayson has been given 20 years of prison time, it should be noted here that each day of good behavior would reduce one day from his sentencing. Moreover, since he has already spent 19 months in jail, he could be released in only 8.5 years or less.