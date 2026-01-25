Wisconsin Man Claims His ‘Girlfriend’ Asked Him To Shoot, Charged With First-degree Intentional Homicide

Lance D. White, 29, has been accused of killing a woman inside a motel room. The Wisconsin man allegedly shot her in the head and then claimed that the victim, Alicia Machnik, asked him to do so. White claimed that the woman asked him to fire “at the spot” where she had his name tattooed, which is on her forehead.

The man was taken into custody last week. He has been charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide. Law&Crime obtained a probable cause affidavit, which noted that the Milwaukee Police Department responded to the Port Motel on Appleton Avenue at around 2:38 p.m. on Jan. 14.

The call was regarding a “dead on entry.” When emergency medical personnel arrived at the scene, Machnik was found lying lifeless on the bed. She was pronounced dead at the scene. White was placed at the crime scene after police located his state identification card, birth certificate, debit card, and Social Security card inside the motel room.

According to investigators, Machnik was killed by a single gunshot wound to her upper right forehead, with an exit wound in the back of her head. A motel employee said the woman spoke with him at around 11:30 a.m. that morning and extended her stay for another night. However, when the same employee returned to her room around 2:38 p.m., she did not answer.

When he let himself inside with a master key, he found the woman dead and bleeding from the head, as per the affidavit. Surveillance footage shows White leaving the motel room at 11:28 a.m., nearly three hours before the woman’s body was found. The footage also shows that no one else entered or exited the room during that time frame.

Machnik’s mother told police that she had “spiraled out of control” after she got married a year ago. Another man told police that he had been her on-and-off boyfriend for the past five years. He said he used to send her money, as she was regularly staying in motels.

The man also told police that he had access to Machnik’s Uber account. He said someone used the account to travel from the motel where her body was found to another motel on Appleton Avenue.

After White was taken into custody, he admitted that he had been dating Machnik for about a year. He also confessed that they were staying in motels. Before allegedly admitting to shooting the woman, he also confessed that his relationship with her reached a point where they just enjoyed “getting high together.”

According to the affidavit, “The defendant stated Machnik told him that her child’s father was getting out of prison in eleven months and was going to kill them.”

“The defendant stated Machnik told him to shoot her at the spot his name is tattooed on her face. The defendant stated that he shot her in the head once and then fled the room in shock. The defendant stated that after he left the room, he discarded the gun in a sewer near some apartment buildings,” the document added.