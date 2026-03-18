Kristin Cabot, former Chief of Human Relations at Astronomer, is speaking up for the first time after the Coldplay kiss cam incident that turned her life upside down.

Coldplay’s playful attempt to capture a romantic moment on camera became a nightmare for Kristin Cabot. The viral kiss cam moment happened during one of their shows in Boston, Massachusetts, on the night of Wednesday, July 16, 2025.

As one of the band’s popular songs played, frontman Chris Martin activated the kiss cam, which landed on the company’s former CEO, Andy Byron, sharing a moment with Kristin Cabot.

Byron quickly withdrew behind a barrier, while Cabot covered her face. As the audience at the Coldplay concert hooted in disbelief, both looked embarrassed. Chris Martin joked, “Oh, look at these two. Either they’re having an affair, or they’re just really shy.”

Andy Byron lives in New York with his wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, and their two children. Kristin Cabot, a mother, was also married to Kenneth C. Thornby at that time. After the incident, both Cabot and Byron stepped down from their roles and faced heavy backlash online.

One user on X wrote,

“The things I would do with my time and my money, if I had a billion dollars like this CEO, Andy Byron… would be so different. It is unfortunate that someone so accomplished and so wealthy sets this poor of an example for other young men and women in this world.”

According to Hauterfly, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Cabot explained that she was already going through a divorce at the time and believed Byron was in a similar situation. However, Cabot also suggested that things were not what they seemed, stating that “he was not the same person as he portrayed to be” in front of her, from what Coldplay witnessed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Malta (@lovinmalta)

She further stated that “honesty and integrity were non-negotiable” values in her life, adding that those qualities “were lacking in the person” she was involved with.

When Winfrey questioned the New Hampshire resident if Andy Byron had lied to her while they were dating, she refused to provide specific details, saying she wanted to be careful with the details. She shared this on Winfrey’s show, which reaches millions of viewers worldwide.

Yet, Kristin Cabot said, “whatever was represented to me was not true,” implying that she must have been lied to or led on by Andy Byron in their alleged relationship.

In earlier interviews, Cabot admitted personal responsibility, stating that she “made a mistake.” At the same time, she strongly condemned the unnecessary public scrutiny.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hot Mics with Billy Bush (@hotmicswithbillybush)

Cabot slammed the trolls and said the scrutiny was detrimental to her mental health, even though she accepted her fault and sought accountability.

According to Free Press Journal, Kristin Cabot also revealed that her estranged husband Thornby was also at the concert when the “Coldplay kiss cam controversy” occurred.

“My daughter messaged me and said, ‘Oh, it’s so great that you and Andrew are both at Coldplay. So she let me know that my estranged husband was also at the concert,” she said.

Lastly, she said her ex knew she and Andy worked closely in the company and admitted she could have personally handled the situation better, but it escalated to death threats and media scrutiny.