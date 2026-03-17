HR Executive Addresses CEO Relationship for First Time After Coldplay Kiss Cam Moment

Kristin Cabot, the HR director who was featured in the Coldplay kiss cam concert video that went viral online, spoke out about her relationship with company CEO Andy Byron during an interview with Orpah Winfrey.

NEW: The woman who went viral on the Coldplay kiss cam is “cashing in” on her fame, will be a keynote speaker at a $875 per person event in Washington, D.C. Kristin Cabot and her then-boss, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, went viral last July at a Coldplay concert. She is now set to… pic.twitter.com/PqprcKdihf — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 4, 2026

A video from the Coldplay kiss cam showed Cabot and Byron in close proximity as captured on the kiss cam screen. The video was uploaded to social media and implied that Cabot and Byron were involved. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey posted Thursday, Cabot shared that she and Byron have a “very close” working relationship that has been formed over years of working together and trusting one another, the New York Post reports. Cabot addressed speculation that their relationship was anything more than professional.

“The culture at Astronomer is very much break-neck speed,” Kristin Cabot continued. “You’re working next to somebody who’s on your left side, your right side. You’re grabbing drinks with people after work. All those pieces led people to believe” she and Byron had a personal relationship.

Kristin Cabot Opens Up About Coldplay Kiss Cam Night to Oprah Winfrey https://t.co/X5SjEREnpB pic.twitter.com/wIZEQpf7uq — TMZ (@TMZ) March 16, 2026

The HR executive also addressed speculation about her personal life, stating that she had already been separated from her husband at the time of the Coldplay kiss cam incident and that he was aware of her “very close” professional relationship with Andy Byron. According to Cabot, the situation took an unexpected turn when her daughter informed her that her estranged husband was attending the same concert where she and Byron were filmed.

“My daughter’s like, ‘This is so fun! Great!’ … and in my mind I thought, ‘Well, that’s… is this going to be weird if he sees me with Andy? Like, if I run into him,’” she told Oprah. “But then I was like, I’m at Gillette Stadium, there’s 55,000 people here. I’m probably not going to run into him. But it doesn’t matter – I mean, it would have been better at the end of the day if I had just run into him,” Kristin Cabot explained.

“But, you know, he knows – he knows how closely Andy and I work together. He knows we socially got lunches and got drinks. It was fine. He knows the nature of my work and the way the relationships – I’ve shared desks with the CEOs I’ve worked with,” Cabot emphasized. “Like, it’s just a very close [relationship], and so it didn’t matter.”

Kristin Cabot, who was caught on camera in an intimate embrace with her boss Andy Byron, made the remarks during an appearance on Oprah Winfrey’s podcast https://t.co/d6SWqkAvR2 — The Times and The Sunday Times (@thetimes) March 16, 2026

Kristin Cabot also told Oprah the backlash she received from her appearance in Coldplay’s kiss cam video saying “It’s been really challenging because it’s taken totally out of context and gone viral.” She continued on to say she believes people are jumping to conclusions about her position with the company and her relationship with executives based on the Coldplay kiss cam video.

When asked if she felt she overstepped any boundaries with Andy Byron or other executives, Kristin Cabot stated that she did not believe so. She went on to say she has always been an “above board” employee when working with the company.

Throughout all of Coldplay kiss cam video fallout, CEO Andy Byron has yet to address the situation or comment on the growing notoriety it’s bringing him.