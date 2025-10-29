Former Aide Calls Donald Trump a ‘Narcissist’ in Brutal Rant, Reveals What She’d Do to Beat Him

Are Trump supporters now turning against him? When it comes to taking solid advice on communication, who could be better than a trusted former White House press secretary? Yes, one has to take it with a pinch of salt that she once worked for someone who is known for saying one thing and meaning another.

Sarah Matthews, who is a critic of President Donald Trump, was formerly working as his White House deputy press secretary. Recently, she joined the panel on MSNBC’s “The Weeknight” on Monday for a discussion about voter suppression. However, the panel thought that the subject wasn’t the most captivating subject for an average American.

“How do you make people care about this?” Alicia Menendez, the co-host, asked. She referred to the Department of Justice’s announcement last week that it will monitor polls in six heavily Latino counties in New Jersey and California on Election Day. This might potentially intimidate would-be voters.

Former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steel, and also the co-host of the show, advised Democrats should follow suit and send election monitors into red states. However, Matthews had a simpler yet more impactful idea: ‘ Call out what Trump is doing in everyday language.’ “If I were the Democratic Party, I’d be talking about how Trump is raging on his Truth Social all about the 2020 election still,” she said.

“I would be pointing out: It is 2025. You are the current sitting president. All of your legal challenges failed over and over and over again,” Matthews said. “You’ve never proven that there was any significant fraud in the 2020 election.”

“Grow up. It is time to govern. Reopen the government. Do your job,” she added. “There are Americans out there who are struggling right now who are waiting in food lines because they can’t pay their bills and put food on the table for their families.”

“And so I would reframe it all in that context right now — that he is not doing his job; he is a narcissist who is living in the past, who can’t get over the fact that Joe Biden beat him fair and square,” Matthews concluded.

Trump, on Monday, falsely claimed on his social media platform that he emerged victorious in the last three elections and that his polling numbers are “the best” he’s ever gotten. “After winning THREE Elections, BY A LOT, I am now getting the best Polling Numbers that I have ever received,” he chimed.

Apart from Trump’s baseless claims about the 2020 election that he thinks was “rigged” against him, he has been doing a lot of shady stuff to make sure Republicans taste victory in 2026 and 2028. Monitors being sent to the polls in 2025 can be seen as a “test run for 2026,” Rick Hasen, an election law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, said on Bluesky.

Gavin Newsom, California Gov., agreed with that statement and told California’s KQED News on Friday that, “this is a preview of 2026.” “They’re rigging the election,” Newsom said plainly. He added, ‘The Trump administration is trying to create a pretext for contesting election results that he dislikes.’ “They can suggest somehow these were fraudulent,” Newsom said.

“Wake up, everybody,” he added. “I mean, what more? They’re just doing it in the open.”