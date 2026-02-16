“Food Is Political” — Netizens Mock Portland Pizzeria After Anti-ICE Remarks Go Viral

Netizens and social media users are widely mocking a Portland pizza shop over its website, which includes criticism of Donald Trump and United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), as well as support for Palestine and the Black Lives Matter movement.

If you’re wondering why a pizzeria would dabble in political commentary, trust us when we say you’re not alone. However, that’s exactly the case with Tastebud, a restaurant that opened in 2015 and has no problem making its opinions outside of the kitchen known.

Libs of TikTok shared a screenshot of Tastebud’s website on Sunday morning, where visitors are immediately met with an ad reading “ICE OUT EVERYWHERE.” (If you visit the website with ad-blocking software such as AdBlock, you may not see it.) The newsletter promo then asks users to sign up and includes comments such as “Food is political” and “No one is illegal on stolen land.”

The ad also includes lines such as “[Expletive] Ice [sic]” and “Free Palestine.” Although the initial Libs of TikTok X post featured a screencapture with the uncensored expletive, the site had added an asterisk as of Monday morning. It is unclear when Tastebud changed the word. Visitors are also told to “get your damn vaccines” and “masks save lives.”

“I guess if you support ICE they don’t want your business,” Libs of TikTok’s Chaya Raichik wrote. The Libs of TikTok post exposing Tastebud had nearly 200,000 views at publication.

Tastebud addressed the negative feedback in an Instagram post Sunday night, sharing a review urging customers to ignore any “low reviews” and review-bombing for “standing up for their neighbors being terrorized by the federal government.”

Interestingly, Tastebud also shared a meme of someone preparing to throw a punch. The meme originates from a video that recently went viral showing a high school student assaulting a classmate who said they were pro-ICE.

Raichik wasn’t alone in questioning Tastebud’s decision to be so openly political. Plenty of X users criticized the restaurant for attempting to drive away a segment of customers over differing political beliefs.

“Another Portland pizza place choosing politics over pie,” one X user wrote. “If ‘food is political’ then my money stays with businesses that just make great food, not propaganda. [Boycott] time! Who’s with me?”

There is nothing I love more than someone who is willing to alienate 1/2 their potential profit over their political views. I would obviously never shop there pleasing him. But also a little over 1/2 of America won’t. Best of luck dude. — R Lee (@RLee19783678) February 16, 2026

Another X commenter added, “You have to pass a litmus test for the privilege of paying to eat their food.”

Although Tastebud’s website might raise some eyebrows, that’s before taking a deeper look at its history. According to The Oregonian, Tastebud was among the last Portland restaurants to end takeout-only dining, doing so in January 2025. Owner Mark Doxtader told OregonLive they kept the dining room closed to protect staff and customers.

Other Portland pizzerias had reopened their dining rooms in 2022.

“In what other context would it be okay for ANY business to publicly swear this much?” read one X comment. “This much cursing just feels like a temper tantrum.”

Tastebud had not responded to an Inquisitr News message seeking comment as of publication.