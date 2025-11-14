Food Creator Michael Duarte Allegedly Made Threats Before Police Shooting – Now His Widow Shares a Heartbreaking Message

When Jessica Duarte finally spoke, it was the voice of a woman trying to find her balance in the face of sudden loss. Her husband, 39-year-old food creator Michael Duarte (also known as FoodWithBearHands), was shot and killed by Texas police after an alleged altercation. Now, Jessica is learning to live in a community that loved her husband nearly as much as she did.

Jessica said in a post on Michael’s Instagram that she was clueless about what to do after his passing. “I feel so touched and proud to know so many people that he has inspired over his time here on earth.”

Her homage was also a part of what she considers to be her duty, “I plan to keep his legacy going not only for him but [for] his family.” That legacy in question began behind a grill and a camera lens.

Growing up in Calipatria, California, Michael Duarte picked up cooking skills at his uncle’s Mexican restaurant. And then, because his viewers saw him gorging on sandwiches, meats, and barbecue during those early kitchen shifts, he built up over 2 million social media followers. You don’t really try to mimic his videos, but you save them because you like to think you might make it!

Aside from the food and fans, Michael Duarte’s story had some challenging elements. He went to rehab after having a mental health crisis during the pandemic and found joy in creating cooking videos with his daughter, Oakley. At that point, he felt that creating content was more than just a way to express himself. Jessica is now holding on to it as she works through her grief.

She thanked her “tribe” and the BBQ community in particular for rushing to her side, saying, “I can feel him moving mountains.” She said that having their support was like having “an army behind” her, giving her the courage she wasn’t sure she had.

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies rushed to a disturbance involving Michael Duarte, who was allegedly acting recklessly with a knife, making threats, and charging at a deputy who opened fire twice. A police investigation is still ongoing. Soon after, he passed away in a hospital in San Antonio. The Texas Rangers are looking into the matter.

Michael was referred to as “a loyal partner,” a devoted husband, and a kind man who made everyone feel special in a tribute released by his talent agency, Alooma Media Group.

The Michael Duarte shooting was described as “horrible” in a GoFundMe made for Jessica and Oakley, which included the expense of shipping Michael to California and funeral expenses. Jessica says she is “starting to see God work in mysterious ways.”

She also wrote, “I’m proud to be your wife and I will carry that title with honor for the rest of my life. See you on the other side, Daddy.”

The community is now helping Michael Duarte’s widow through the stages of grief.