Michigan Officer Helps Woman Give Birth on Roadside at Midnight – His Brother Coaches Him Over the Radio

The Melvindale Police Department in Michigan tackled a crisis, turning into a miracle, recently, after helping a woman in labor give birth on the side of the road. The expectant mother, Maria, was in the passenger seat of a red pickup when her husband, who was driving, was pulled over for speeding. The incident occurred on Saturday around 2 a.m. On understanding the gravity of the situation, Officer Al Hasan called Senior Officer Corporal Mohamed Hachem for backup. A CBS report details that the car was stopped in a parking lot between a Mexican restaurant and a phone store.

The 45-year-old woman was in active labor, breathing heavily and panicking. Officer Hachem took control of the situation and decided to proceed with an impromptu delivery since the woman was only moments away from giving birth. He agreed that the child must be delivered inside the car itself and made sure that priority medical assistance was readily available to handle the situation smoothly. However, for the young officer, it was his first-ever delivery, and he had to dial up dispatch for help.

Fortunately, it was his own sibling Joe who was at the other end of the call, helping him every step of the way through the delivery.

Mohamed Hachem calmed down the minute he heard his brother’s voice. Police Chief Christopher Egan told CBS of the seriousness of the situation and how both the officer and his dispatcher handled it exceptionally well. In his words, “You can imagine a young officer in his 20s who’s never had a child, all of a sudden, that has to deliver a baby in a parking lot when he hears his brother’s voice. Mohamed said that calmed him down.”

Joe Hachem dedicatedly guided his brother, Mohamed, with confidence through the birth. He told the latter the exact moves to perform in order to welcome the child into the world safely. The audio recording of the dispatcher call reveals Joe saying, “Listen carefully, I’ll tell you exactly what to do. Place your hand under the baby’s head right now, and she’s coming out slowly. Continuing to stabilize, fire [department] not far out.” Successfully, both the Hachem brothers helped Maria give birth to a baby girl inside the car.

Shortly after, an ambulance and paramedics arrived at the scene and took control. They cut the umbilical cord inside the car itself before transporting the baby and the mother to the hospital for further treatment and recovery. Assistant Police Chief Darryl Campbell praised the careful precision and nerve both brothers maintained, making the team extremely proud of them. He said, “When I watched the video, I was very impressed. Mohamed was very calm and talked his way through it. Took instruction from someone who wasn’t there. That’s hard to do.”

Meanwhile, Maria, upon recovery, revealed how much she feared that something bad would possibly happen to her or her baby girl, whom she named Galilea. She said “ At the time it happened, I was like, ‘No, please, why?’ But now that I think about it, thank God, he helped us. For me, when you see a police officer, you always think it’s something bad. But this time, it was something good. They were very respectful.”

The entire incident was recorded on bodycam and lasted for five minutes in total. Joe Hachem spoke about the incident when he successfully guided his brother through the process. In his words, “I mean the training you receive at the academy, but it’s not this.”

The police have visited the newbie mom and her newborn daughter at the hospital. They’ve been discharged already and are doing fine. As per reports, Mohammed Hachem said a blessing in Arabic right after the baby was born. Speaking about it and how he controlled his nerves during the episode, he said, “As an Arab American, a Muslim American, I only know one way to welcome a new life into this world. Plus, what’s better than hearing a blessing from God? Look, Dearborn Dispatch has excellent dispatchers, but I think God wanted him on the radio that time and wanted me there at that place.”