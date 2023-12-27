Following the Scandoval, Scheana Shay Alleges Raquel Leviss of a Scripted Podcast

Scheana Shay delved into various opinions on Raquel Leviss' podcast on her show, Scheananigans. In the episode released on Friday, December 22, Shay raised doubts about the sustainability of Leviss' recent career move. Shay pondered the potential success of the former beauty queen's latest venture and even asserted that Leviss's show might be scripted. This discussion unfolded while Shay hosted special guests, Kiki Monique and Ryan Bailey, dissecting a preview clip from Leviss' podcast during the episode. “What is she going to talk about outside of those six and a half minutes?” Shay asked.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photos By (L) zerojack/Star Max; (R) Steve Granitz

Moving further, according to OK! magazine, Shay asked, "What is episode 10 of ‘Rachel Goes Rogue’ going to be about?" The original cast member of Vanderpump Rules suggested that the ex-reality star appeared to be reciting someone else's words from a script instead of sharing genuine personal experiences. As reported by Reality Tea, Shay mentioned to her followers that she doesn't intend to tune in to Rachel Goes Rogue. She continued, “I would love to see a video portion of the podcast. Instead of it not being only audio because that’s how you know it’s fully scripted.”

In the recent past, Leviss offered a glimpse into her upcoming Rachel Goes Rogue podcast by sharing a sneak peek earlier this month. According to US Magazine reports, she said, “The day has finally come where I get the chance to tell my own story in my words. The good, the bad, the ugly—all of it. I know what I did was morally wrong. And I get it; I get the anger.” She also discussed the aftermath of her relationship with Tom Sandoval, revealing details about the fallout from their affair. "Filming Vanderpump Rules after breaking off an engagement with James [Kennedy] that was my first mistake because I should've taken the time to heal and find a therapist," she added.

Rachel Leviss is launching Rachel Goes Rogue in January 2024, will you be listening? #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/Cs431DI307 — Tay Tay The Savior (@taytay_savior) November 30, 2023

Leviss disclosed details about Kennedy's new romantic interest, Ally Lewber. Alongside severing connections with her previous co-stars, Leviss made a public announcement in September, acknowledging that she had blocked Sandoval on social media. Responding to Leviss's actions, Sandoval humorously remarked about her decision, injecting some light-hearted banter into the situation. "When somebody said she blocked [me], I was like ‘Oh, OK, whatever. Maybe her parents were going to dock her allowance this week or something,’ but to post that on her story is pretty childish," he said.

Meanwhile, on Shay's podcast, the reality star anticipated that Leviss might dedicate certain episodes to address the assertions made by Sandoval concerning their relationship. She said, “It’s going to be a battle of the podcasts. Back and forth.” Sandoval has previously pondered the repercussions of his past conflicts with Leviss, advising his audience against being disloyal while sharing his reflections on the matter. “One thing that really kept me hanging on was the insecurity I had in myself,” he said on his podcast. He utilized his platform to delve into the factors that contributed to his involvement in multiple instances of infidelity.

