Florida Sen. Rick Scott Rips Iran, China, North Korea Amid Increased Tension, Military Strikes

Florida Sen. Rick Scott had harsh criticism for Iran, North Korea, and China, referring to the three countries as “evil” during a Monday appearance on Fox Business.

The U.S. is over a week into attacking Iran in joint military strikes with Israel. President Donald Trump has said that the strikes will continue indefinitely, and the United Nations estimates that over 1,300 people have been killed in Iran. Israel said on Sunday that another 400 people have died in Lebanon.

Various senior Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, died during the initial strikes. Iran’s Assembly of Experts said Mojtaba Khamenei, the second son of Khamenei, has been named the Islamic Republic’s new leader.

“So we’ve got at least four now,” Scott said, referring to apparent enemies of the United States. “Maybe we’ll be down to less now with Venezuela changing and with what Trump is doing in Cuba. Hopefully, we’ll have more people cooperating.”

Sen. Rick Scott: “Iran is evil. China is evil. North Korea is evil. Communist China is evil. So we’re got at least four now. Maybe we’ll be down to less now with Venezuela changing and with what Trump is doing in Cuba. Hopefully we’ll have more people cooperating.” pic.twitter.com/GkxSQWqEUe — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 9, 2026

Scott’s comments come one day after South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham suggested on Fox News that the U.S. military will target Havana, Cuba, when the ongoing strikes against Iran end. Graham showed off a “Free Cuba” hat and promised that the “liberation of Cuba” is approaching.

No representatives from Iran, North Korea, or Cuba had responded to Graham or Scott’s comments as of Monday morning. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told NBC News on Sunday that the country will keep fighting and there are no plans for a ceasefire.

“There needs to be a permanent end to the war,” Araghchi said. “Unless we get to that, I think we need to continue fighting for the sake of our people and our security.”

💢 Iran’s FM: “We are not at that point yet” to end the war, says this time must lead to a permanent end ▪️ Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran will not consider another temporary ceasefire, arguing that previous pauses in fighting only allowed Israel and the US… pic.twitter.com/Xjq4AfjN4j — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) March 8, 2026

Araghchi also accused the U.S. and Israel of being behind the tragic deaths of at least 165 people at an all-girls’ elementary school in southern Iran. Trump blamed Iran when he spoke with reporters about the strike on the Shajarah Tayyebeh Girls’ School on Saturday; the attack took place on Feb. 28, the first day of the joint strikes.

Israel has publicly denied any involvement, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation. However, Hegseth and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt have both blamed Iran for the incident, with Hegseth saying that Iran is the “only side that targets civilians.”

Additionally, at least seven U.S. military personnel have been reported killed and dozens more wounded during Iran’s retaliatory attacks. The seventh death was confirmed on Sunday night.