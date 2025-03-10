Florida Man Threatened to “Blow Out” Kamala Harris’ Brain—Here’s What Happened Next

Is Kamala Harris in trouble? Let’s find out! Today, social media has become both a source of boon and a bane. While several stories of crimes and negative aspects of the world get exposed through the medium, it has allowed some people to disrespect others without fear and guilt. In recent news, a Florida native was arrested for threatening to kill former Vice President Kamala Harris in a series of disrespectful remarks on TikTok.

59-year-old Franklin Jarrell was arrested on February 18, 2025, after he was caught posting messages involving d—th threats and harmful racist comments on February 11 towards Kamala Harris and Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. The US District Court in Florida filed the complaint, and an affidavit was released. Jarrel was charged with threatening communication in interstate commerce and making threats against a federal official and got slammed with a $100,000 bond.

As per The New York Times, user dale.jarrell8 allegedly wrote, “I’m going to blow your brains out. you won’t go back home, not unless you’re in the box. you’ll never see me coming. we’re real rednecks. not want to be n— or whatever you are, we’re going to kill you.” Jarrell further threatened them and said that since he had their home address, he would follow them and come to get them.

He also aimed Democratic Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. “I want to take them glasses off her head and shove them up her a— come South we will kill your ass nappy head,” dale.jarrell8 allegedly posted on TikTok. The cops successfully tracked Jarrell’s email ID and number associated with the account, after which he was taken into custody by Jacksonville police.

As per TIME, previously, President Donald Trump has also not said the kindest of words to Kamala Harris in his speeches. Back in August 2024, Trump claimed that Harris had recently turned into a woman of color, mispronounced Harris’ first name several times, and stated she would be treated as a “play toy” by global leaders.

Knowing Donald Trump’s direct and blunt jabs, we aren’t surprised; the 78-year-old has frequently criticized women in the Senate and called them names. As per reports, during the 2016 Republican presidential cycle, he called Hillary Clinton, the Democratic nominee, a “nasty woman.”

However, several Kamala supporters have come forward in her support and urged the first women of color to run for a major presidential nomination to stand firm and not take it.

Kamala had claimed that her mother, who, at the age of 19, dreamed of becoming a breast cancer research scientist, was also subjected to unexpected prejudices as a brown woman during those days when America was filled with immense misogyny, racial tension, and differences. Still, she always kept her calm and followed her vision without fear.

Hence, Kamala is diligently following in her mother’s footsteps. The former VP did not lash out at President Donald Trump and call him a s—xist or r—cist but instead brushed off these absurd comments by claiming that they are the same old disrespectful jibes from him that make no sense to her.