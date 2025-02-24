‘She saw it coming’—Netizens Credit Kamala Harris for Predicting the Future of the Trump-Putin Negotiation

Kamala Harris is being praised by netizens for her foresight. The former Vice President had made a prediction about Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin that creepily came true. What makes it even more impressive is that Harris predicted the outcome during the presidential debates.

Donald Trump made formal calls to the Ukrainian and Russian presidents, respectively. The intention behind doing so was to make an effort to negotiate the end of the war between the two countries.

The US President claimed that the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky was a “dictator.” Matters took a turn for the worse when he accused Ukraine of starting the ongoing war.

“You’ve been there for three years. You should have ended it. … You should have never started it. You could have made a deal,” he accused Zelenksy. The Ukrainian President immediately addressed Trump’s claims and demanded proof by asking for “more truth from the Trump team.”

Zelensky also shared that he would step down as the President if that would guarantee peace for his nation. On the other hand, Russia’s deputy foreign minister revealed that Putin and Trump might have a meeting lined up soon.

With Trump not bothering to hide what side he is on, a clip of Kamala Harris predicting this exact outcome has resurfaced on the internet. The clip is from the Presidential debate from 2024. In the clip, Harris predicted that Trump would develop a closeness with Putin and Russia.

“Why don’t you tell the 800,000 Polish-Americans, right here in Pennsylvania, how quickly you would give up for the sake of favour and what you think is a friendship with what is known to be a dictator who would eat you for lunch,” Kamala is heard questioning the 78-year-old.

I’m sick of smart women being right as Americans ignore them. https://t.co/xCld2gTOtP — Dr. Lori Lee Oates (she/they) 🫐 (@drlorileeoates) February 20, 2025

Netizens didn’t miss the Democrat’s observation, given the USA’s developing relationship with Russia. “You can’t say she didn’t call it,” a user wrote along with the clip from the debate. Another added alongside the clip, “Word for word! Bar for bar!”

“She saw it coming. Didn’t take long…” another person credited the Democrat. God I loved this part of the debate but hate the reality now,” a fourth added. “She said he’d get eaten for lunch by Putin. He got eaten for lunch by Putin,” another noted.

One user called Harris’ observation brilliant. They added, “Unfortunately, Trump knows that our country (with the greatest generation gone) thinks only about today. It was clear he was gonna sell out. I hope Europe calls his bluff.”

Another one recalled Kamala’s comment about Trump getting eaten “for lunch” by Putin. “He got eaten for lunch by Putin,” the user added.

Kamala Harris was right: “Those dictators are rooting for you because they know they can manipulate you with flattery and favors” Trump today: “President Putin even used my very strong Campaign motto of, “COMMON SENSE.” We both believe very strongly in it.” pic.twitter.com/wiKxnLoHGQ — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 12, 2025

Harris had also claimed that Putin extending a hand of friendship towards Trump was a ruse to manipulate him. “Those dictators are rooting for you because they know they can manipulate you with flattery and favors,” the former Vice President had alleged during the debate.

Recently, Trump’s former national security advisor noted the same. In an interview with CNN, John Bolton claimed that Putin had an upper hand in the negotiations before they even began. “President Trump has effectively surrendered to Putin before the negotiations have even begun,” he revealed.