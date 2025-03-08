In A SHOCKING Turn, Kamala Harris To Leave Politics For Hollywood, Signs With Entertainment Agency

Kamala Harris may have lost the election, but she still holds a special place in people’s hearts.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is not done, and she is by no means ready to hand her boots in. There are whispers of her venturing into Hollywood in some capacity.

Now that she has official talent representation, the seasoned politician clearly wants to work in the media or entertainment industry.

It was earlier assumed that she might look for her second innings in the entertainment industry. The rumors were then confirmed when CAA posted the details on its social media account.

In February, the Creative Artists Agency, or CAA, revealed on Instagram that Harris had joined the agency. What goals does Harris have for her life after the campaign, and how will the agency support her in achieving them?

CAA is not new to partnering with politicians. Barack and Michelle Obama are among its few famous political clients. Former President Joe Biden joined CAA in January after his exit from the White House.

Kamala Harris signing with CAA means she’s going to keep her profile up these next couple years. She’s running for President again not Governor of California. Mark my words. pic.twitter.com/FPpiMJoP6U — Mel (@PeachesMel) February 19, 2025

Noticeably, this is not Kamala Harris’s first encounter with CAA. Before taking over the office of Vice President, Ms. Harris was already a client of the company while she was a senator. However, the contract was dissolved while she was in office as it was against the protocols. Now out of bounds of such formalities, she has signed with CAA again.

CAA representatives have also confirmed that CAA will collaborate closely with her on her post-White House activities. This will broaden Harris’s platform in support of the causes she has fought for throughout her decades-long career in public service.

Just weeks after leaving office, former President Joe Biden has signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA), the same firm that represents Barack and Michelle Obama. #politics #hollywood #joebiden pic.twitter.com/mqbqoz9TLr — Her Tidings (@her_tidings) February 6, 2025

Presidents and vice presidents usually sign on with talent agencies for speaking engagements and book deals. This was also confirmed when CAA added to their statement that they would be there for Ms. Harris in every field. There will be an emphasis on publication and speaking engagements. However, if she seeks engagements with TV or OTT platforms like Netflix, CAA will also look into such collaborations.

CAA’s top management is known to have backed Kamala Harris during her run, too, so it was obvious that she would sign with the agency.

This is the first time in her over two-decade-long career that Ms. Harris has not been involved with any governmental agency. This opens up several opportunities for her as she is not under any protocol restrictions.

While some have suggested that she write a book regarding her run and ultimately defeat in the 2024 election, others have suggested a documentary.

However, it looks like Kamala Harris is in no hurry to let the chaos of ideas muddle her brain. She has time, and she is looking at opportunities.

All of the Democrats running in 2028 have to be worried about the unbelievable reactions and outpouring of love that Kamala Harris is getting everywhere she goes. That’s why they’re all pushing her to run for California Governor. I hope she runs for President again in 2028! pic.twitter.com/fq9StI3Atk — Mel (@PeachesMel) February 18, 2025

Right now, though, she seems to enjoy being a wife and civil citizen more than anything. However, there are murmurs of her running for office in California.

With all these possibilities, Kamala Harris’s future is surely something to look forward to.