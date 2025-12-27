Florida Man Fatally Stabs Pregnant Wife — Then Calls 911 to Report ‘Domestic Dispute’

Trigger Warning: The following article mentions violence against a pregnant woman.

Mario Alejandro Ramirez, a 37-year-old Florida man, has been accused of killing his wife in front of his three children. What makes the crime even more horrific is that the victim, Fayanni Ramirez, was pregnant while Mario brutally stabbed her.

The incident took place in Oakland Park on the night of December 23, 2025, around 12:55 AM. Multiple 911 calls were made from Fayanni’s apartment, situated on the first floor of a building at Northeast 41st Street.

After the first responders arrived at the scene, they found Mario with multiple self-inflicted injuries. The officers had a hard time overpowering him while he was bleeding and needed medical attention. They eventually took control and applied pressure on his injuries.

⚠️ WARNING: This post contains descriptions of a fatal domestic stabbing of a pregnant woman A horrific domestic tragedy has left a Florida community in shock after a man allegedly stabbed his pregnant wife to death while their three children were inside the home. Mario… pic.twitter.com/x5Evtl4CEe — True Crime Updates (@TrueCrimeUpdat) December 27, 2025

When the authorities headed inside, they found Fayanni lying motionless with multiple stab wounds. The responders pronounced her dead at the scene. Meanwhile, the couple’s three children were also inside the apartment.

The motive of the crime has not come out yet. Interestingly, the accused made one of the 911 calls himself, revealing that he had gotten into a domestic dispute, which had turned violent in the presence of his kids.

It looks like the couple was having problems for a long time, as Fayanni already had a restraining order against Mario. However, the accused defied the order and still went to her home, eventually stabbing her.

Mario was initially taken to a hospital where he received treatment for his injuries and was later arrested. He was presented in the court on Friday and charged with second-degree murder.

The judge also ordered his medical and mental health screening. He is currently in custody without bond. As per reports, he already had an immigration detainer order against him.

🚨 Broward County, FL: Mario Alejandro Ramirez has been arrested for Murder in the stabbing death of his pregnant wife, Fayanni Ramirez. He has an immigration detainer hold. pic.twitter.com/XAWDqZ9f9B — Illegal Alien Crimes (@ImmigrantCrimes) December 26, 2025

The victim’s neighbors have described the horrors of the night in interviews with media outlets. One neighbor talked to WPLG Local 10 News and revealed that they heard hitting and screaming noises at the time. They said, “It sounded like furniture hitting, and there was a lot of screaming.”

A woman, who lived nearby and knew the Ramirez family, disclosed that she was shocked to see a dead body when she walked past their apartment.

Speaking to CBS News, the woman said, “I saw the father yesterday with the baby playing on the slide. I look and there’s a body on the floor, I saw the body. They opened the door, and when I walked back to go home, I saw a body laying on the floor.”

It is not yet clear who will take care of the children now that one of their parents is dead and another is in custody over her murder. The Broward Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the case to determine the motive behind the crime.