Woman Shot Down Two Ex-Husbands on the Same Day — Then Asked Chilling Question to Cops During Inquiry

A Florida woman did the unthinkable when she shot down two of her ex-husbands on the same day. The accused, identified as 48-year-old Susan Avalon, went on a killing spree on December 17, 2025, and traveled far and wide to hunt down her exes.

Her terror began in Tampa, where she allegedly opened fire at her second ex-husband, whose identity has not been revealed.

However, the authorities did not get a hint of the crime until Avalon gunned down her second target, her other ex-husband, whom she divorced 11 years ago.

The killer is suspected to have traveled 50 miles from Tampa to Manatee County, where she murdered her 54-year-old ex at around 3 PM.

According to the New York Post, Avalon reportedly stole food from a Panera Bread outlet before knocking on the victim’s door in Bradenton and shooting him twice.

In a bizarre case straight out of Florida headlines, Susan Avalon, a Citrus County woman, is accused of shooting and killing both of her ex-husbands on the same day, December 17, 2025. One in Tampa, the other in Bradenton. When cops approached her cleaning her van with bleach… pic.twitter.com/39rKqpsLZS — Satguy 141 (@satguy01) December 20, 2025

The man was still alive when police arrive at his place and told authorities that his ex-wife might be the shooter.

However, Avalon had fled the scene by then. While the victim was rushed to the hospital, he could not survive the day.

Meanwhile, Avalon reached her home in Citrus County, some 125 miles from Manatee County, where she lived with her current boyfriend.

Cops eventually managed to trace the suspect by tracking her car. Upon reaching Avalon’s house, they saw her washing the vehicle with bleach.

When the officers questioned the woman about her ex-husband’s death, she nonchalantly asked, “Which one?”

This is when the authorities got vigilant and contacted the Tampa Police Department, who later found her deceased second husband at his home. He reportedly died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Avalon was arrested shortly after, and has been charged with second-degree homicide in Manatee County. However, she is yet to be charged in the Tampa murder as the case is still under investigation.

As for the motive of the murders, Avalon was reportedly stuck in an ugly custody battle with both her ex-husbands. She shares five children with the two men she murdered.

According to court records, Avalon had been ordered to pay $4,000 in unpaid child support to her husband, who lived in Manatee County. The woman also risked losing her driver’s license unless she paid him $200.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WKRC) – A woman has been charged with second-degree homicide after authorities said she killed both of her ex-husbands in separate incidents. Susan Avalon, 51, was arrested at her home by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. During a news conference, the… pic.twitter.com/HGGNZ3ekn6 — Victor Bigham 🇺🇸 (@Ravious101) December 19, 2025

Instead of fighting the battle legally, she chose the violent path and committed two murders in one day. Avalon is now under arrest and is imprisoned at Citrus County Detention Facility.

Though nobody expected her to kill both her ex-husbands, she did have a history of criminal record. Avalon faced three different cases of child abuse in the past, one going back to 2004.

Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells released a statement to the press following her arrest and expressed that even he was shocked by the case.

Wells said, “It doesn’t get anymore brazen than this. We believe this was premeditated. She knew what she was doing; it was planned, and she came here to kill her ex-husband.”

The Sheriff also stated that he wants to get her second-degree murder charge changed to first-degree, which has a provision of capital punishment.