Florida ‘Beauty Expert’ With Zero Medical License Charged With 20 Felonies After Botched Surgery Melted Woman’s Chin and Left Her With Rotting Flesh

A Florida woman was arrested for carrying out Botox treatments without having a license to do so. Gabriela Pereira first got in trouble with the law after she performed an Endolaser treatment on a client, which left “burns” on their face. Here’s how the police discovered that the woman’s medical spa was “illegal and full of scams.”

Gabriela Pereira, a 29-year-old from Florida, was arrested for illegal procedures she was performing at the Tonya Beauty medical spa in Orlando. The woman was initially brought in after a client complained about being left with “burns” after the procedure.

Law&Crime reports that, according to an official affidavit, the burns turned into blisters while the tissue turned necrotic. Pereira, who caused the burns, asked to see the patients 7 more times to fix the damage she had done. She reportedly offered the treatment for free as long as the woman agreed to be a “model” for the spa.

What was interesting was that the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation had received a tip about something fishy happening at the spa in February 2023. The source shared how an employee at the spa who was performing Botox treatments was “NOT a nurse practitioner, physician assistant, dentist, or medical doctor.”

The person who tipped the Bureau off also spoke about how the medical spa was “BEYOND illegal and full of scams” and posed a threat to all its clients. Upon further investigation, the authorities found out that several employees at the spa had expired licenses issued by the Florida Department of Health.

A beauty clinic with Instagram fame and zero credentials.

Tonya Silva Pereira, who was the business owner herself, did not hold a valid practicing license. The authorities were shocked to find out that the woman had been served with a cease and desist order previously for practicing without a license.

The woman who fell victim to Gabriella Pereria’s medical malpractice had gotten Botox from her before. She returned to “get her double chin done,” and that is when things went sideways. Pereria left the Endolaser on the woman’s chin for longer than necessary, which led to her receiving the burns.

Soon after the treatment, the client observed large blisters appear on the chin area. When the woman reached out to Gabriella to tell her what had happened, the spa worker led her to believe that it was “normal.” Soon after the blisters surfaced, the woman started experiencing fevers and “pus coming out of her right eye.”

The woman called into the clinic and was directed to visit the hospital after the symptoms got too severe. The woman ignored the advice because she did not have medical insurance. After several appointments with Perreria, her symptoms only got worse. This prompted her to go to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with “necrosis of the chin area.”

Gabriela Pereira was arrested on Friday for the botched job and charged with 20 felonies. Two of the charges included practicing medicine without a license and unlicensed practice of a health care professional.