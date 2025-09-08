Florida Announces New Vaccine Related Rule For School Children – Leaves People With Mixed Reactions

In a new controversial announcement, Florida is positioning itself as the first U.S. state to eliminate all vaccine requirements for school children. At a press conference, Florida Surgeon General Dr Joseph Ladapo announced the proposal, comparing vaccine mandates to “slavery” and prioritizing parental rights over government policies.

“Who am I to tell you what your child should put in their body?” Ladapo said. Your body is a gift from God.” The state authorities haven’t given a timeline for implementing the order since some mandates would require legislative action by the Republican-controlled state legislature. In contrast, others could be rescinded through administrative rule changes. ( via BBC).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Washington Post (@washingtonpost)

Dr. Ladapo, a controversial figure in public health circles, reiterated his intent to end “every last one” of the existing mandates. Critics swiftly responded. Democratic state representative Anna Eskamani called the move “reckless and dangerous,” warning of long-term public health risks. “This is a public health disaster in the making for the Sunshine State,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Florida law requires all public school students to use vaccines against infectious diseases, including hepatitis B, measles, mumps, rubella, and polio. These diseases can be deadly if not treated on time with the right vaccine. The Florida Education Association, representing over 120,000 educators and administrators, also opposed the plan, warning that stopping vaccine protections could worsen school attendance and make campuses unsafe.

best medical experts while prompting state health officials to follow his leadership. Florida’s Health Secretary just banned all vaccines which makes the state a terrible vacation spot while endangering young children by failing to immunize them against polio, measles, and COVID. — Professor Peter Arenella (@arenella1) September 4, 2025

“State leaders say they want to reduce chronic absenteeism, but reducing vaccinations does the opposite,” the union said. The World Health Organisation says vaccines have saved over 150 million lives in the last 50 years, primarily among infants.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that childhood immunizations prevent around four million deaths globally annually. For instance, polio is also a virus that paralyzes 1 in 200 infected people. Among those cases, 5 to 10 per cent die when their breathing muscles are paralyzed. The only way to treat this condition is through vaccination as a child ( via UNICEF).

As Florida officially becomes the DUMBEST, most dangerous state in the nation, Democratic governors of California, Oregon and Washington said Wednesday they are forming an alliance to coordinate vaccine recommendations for their states. https://t.co/YTb7IOwc1V — Lesley Abravanel 🪩 (@lesleyabravanel) September 4, 2025

In contrast, Last week on August 3, Democratic-led states, including California, Oregon, and Washington, formed a new alliance to coordinate public health policies, including vaccination. After the recent announcements under Trump’s governance, the governors of these states pledged to follow recommendations from national medical organizations rather than rely solely on federal guidance.

DO WANT YOUR STATE TO DO SOMETHING SIMILAR? California, Oregon, and Washington are forming an alliance to coordinate vaccine recommendations in direct defiance of RFK Jr and Trump. What should your state do? Your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/xDhf5Uy8Al — Lovable Liberal and his Old English sheepdog (@DougWahl1) September 4, 2025

These states do not wish to follow the Trump administration’s latest orders, and hence, in a joint press release, they said Trump was “dismantling” the CDC. Meanwhile, it’s also known that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr does not support the use of vaccines as he believes that they surely do not provide lifelong protection compared to the body’s natural healing capacity.

Hence, California, Oregon, and Washington governors have slammed the government since RFK Jr. removed several experts from the CDC’s vaccine advisory panel in April 2025. During an appearance on Merit TV’s Dr. Phil Primetime, he made bizarre comments that left people speechless.

RFK Jr. urged parents to research and independently investigate vaccine safety. “I would say that we live in a democracy, and part of the responsibility of being a parent is to do your research, “he began. Furthermore, when asked how he’d advise new parents about vaccine safety, Kennedy said,” I would say that we live in a democracy. Part of the responsibility of being a parent is to do your analysis.”

“You research the baby stroller, you research the foods that they’re getting, and you need to research the medicines that they’re taking as well.” The comments were made without any studies cited, implying vaccines have no proper credibility. This incident happened while the country was fighting a horrific measles outbreak.