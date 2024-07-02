Five Months Later Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet 'Rekindle Romance' With a Hollywood Date Night

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, the unexpected yet captivating couple, were spotted enjoying a romantic movie date night in Hollywood, proving that their romance is still going strong. This sighting marks the first time the pair has been seen together in five months, with their last public appearance being at the Golden Globes in January.

Jenner and Chalamet kept the date low profile as they arrived at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre. Jenner flaunted her casual yet chic style, flaunting her toned midriff in a white crop top paired with black baggy pants, a baseball cap, and a facial mask. She completed her look with simple flip-flops, a black jacket, and a large black tote. Chalamet on the other hand wore a sleek black hoodie, comfortable shorts, a casual baseball cap, and a facial mask.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/wIkec1i2Zw — 21 (@21metgala) June 29, 2024

As per Daily Mail, this rare public outing comes after a previous double date in New York City in May, where the couple was seen dining at the hotspot Tatiana by Kwame Onwuachi. An insider revealed, “Timothee mingled for a little bit but was otherwise right next to Kylie the whole time. They were having a very intimate conversation and shared a few kisses. It was obvious they have amazing chemistry…couldn't keep their hands off each other.”

Sources revealed that Timothée has already met Kylie's children, Stormi and Aire, in group settings with family and friends, indicating, “Timothee has met them in group situations where there were other family members or friends around…(Jenner’s family) adores the actor and They are all for this relationship and really hope it lasts.”

Kylie at an event on March 10, 2024 (on your cell phone you can see the wallpaper with Timothee) ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RIdegTze7L — Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet (@archivekymothee) June 8, 2024

However, their relationship hasn’t been without challenges. Rumors of a split surfaced in early March due to their lack of public appearances together. An insider spilled the beans and remarked, “Timothee didn't like all the attention he got with Kylie during the Golden Globes and their kiss took away from the reason he was there.

His career is taking off and he wants to protect it and let it thrive based on his talent – not who he is or isn't dating. He also wants to protect his relationship with Kylie. They are still dating.”

As per E! News, the source further added, “But Timothee has decided to keep a low profile with Kylie, mainly because he wants Dune 2 to get all the attention and for the movie to speak for itself… (Jenner) knows that he thinks the world of her, and she gets the person that he is personally and the person he wants to be professionally.

Maybe a year from now when Dune 2 starts getting nominated for things, he will be more relaxed about being out with her and attending more red carpets together. But as of now, he is keeping the relationship close to his chest and Kylie is fine with that.”