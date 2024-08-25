Five Celebrity Couples With More Than 3 Decades of Age Gap Between Them

Here are Five Celeb Couples with Crazily Huge Age Gaps

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill

In the glamorous world of celebrity romance, age is rapidly becoming a number. From Hollywood giants to music icons, some of our favorite celebrities are falling in love with partners decades their junior. They are defying cultural standards and changing relationship dynamics. Consider Al Pacino, the 84-year-old actor who made headlines alongside his 30-year-old spouse Noor Alfallah. Consider the timeless singer Cher, 78, whose relationship with 37-year-old music executive Alexander Edwards has sparked speculation. Then there's the charming Patrick Stewart, 84, who is happily married to Sunny Ozell, 38 years younger than him.

1. Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah: 54 Years

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

Al Pacino, 84, has made headlines for his affair with Noor Alfallah, 30. The couple supposedly started dating in April 2022. According to TMZ, Alfallah was 8 months pregnant with Pacino's baby when the news broke out. Many were taken aback by the revelation. The happy couple welcomed their first baby together, named Roman Pacino in 2023 leaving some fans concerned about Pacino's aging. Some even had doubts about their relationship. Despite all, the couple remained unfazed. Alfallah once dated Mick Jagger, the Rolling Stones' lead vocalist. She works in the entertainment sector.

2. Cher and Alexander Edwards: 40 Years

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stephane Cardinale

Music icon Cher, 78, has found love with 37-year-old music executive Alexander Edwards. This resulted in a 40-year age gap. Their relationship sparked much discussion. but Cher has been steadfast in her defense, tweeting "Love doesn't know math, it sees." As one of the most iconic singers of her generation, Cher's unapologetic approach to her personal life exemplifies the importance of following your heart. Regardless of social expectations. Edwards, who previously dated model Amber Rose, has been enthusiastic about the romance.

3. Patrick Stewart and Sunny Ozell: 38 Years

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jerod Harris

At the age of 84, renowned actor Patrick Stewart fell in love with Sunny Ozell, 38 years his junior. The couple met in 2008 at a New York restaurant and married in 2013. This illustrates that age is not a barrier to true love. Stewart and Ozell approach their relationship with a surprising sense of humor. They frequently joke about their generation gap and focus on their close bond together. They simply enjoy one another's company and provide mutual support.

4. Madonna and Josh Popper: 35 Years

Cover Image Source: Instagram | @_joshpopper

Madonna, 66, made news in 2023 after going public on Instagram with her 29-year-old partner, Josh Popper. They have a 35-year age difference, which has gotten everyone asking about their relationship. But Madonna has never let what others say affect how she spends her life. Popper, a young boxer on the rise, has been rather unconcerned about the attention. According to the Daily Mail, they met while Popper was teaching Madonna's son, David Banda, at his New York gym, Bredwinners.

5. Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata: 31 Years

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

Academy Award-winning actor Nicolas Cage, 60, married his fifth wife, 29-year-old Riko Shibata, in 2021. The couple married on February 16, 2021, in a "very small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas," according to the actor's representative. This is Cage's fifth marriage. "I know five is a lot, but I think I got it right this time," he explained, as per Cosmopolitan. The couple met a year ago in Japan, where Shibata lived, and Cage supposedly proposed via FaceTime and FedExed her a ring.