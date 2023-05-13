Triple Jackpot Happiness For 64-Year-Old After He Mistakenly Makes Three Accounts and Scoops £250,000

Sometimes, life takes the most unexpected turn that fills our hearts with joy. Something similar happened to a 64-year-old man who scooped up £250,000 after mistakenly making three accounts for People’s Postcode Lottery instead of making one.

Image Source: People's Postcode Lottery

64-year-old Chris Leonard was participating in the new Millionaire Street game, the Postcode Lottery's new £1 million weekly prize. He picked up an £83,333 winning prize from Swinton, Greater Manchester. However, he ended up picking up an £83,333 winning prize three times, adding to a sum total of £249,999.

He said that this was one of the best mistakes he has ever made. "I knew what I'd done right away, but decided to keep on playing because it's for charity. People benefit from it," he said, as per People's Postcode Lottery.

Image Source: People's Postcode Lottery

He along with his nine neighbors sharing the postcode M27 9UY collectively pulled in the £1 million jackpot. Strangely enough, a year previously, he won the lottery's daily street prize worth £1,000, three times.

He and his wife Elisa are all ready to drive the new Mercedes CLA 220d as per Daily Star. They also revealed their plans to take their dogs, Rose and Poppy, to a five-star hotel in the UK.

"We got the biggest shock of our lives when we saw the amount. I didn't sleep the night before because of expectations of what we could win," Chris said. "Elisa promised me a car and maybe Mercedes will phone me now." He added, "It was just a whim when we signed up for Postcode Lottery. We saw an advert on TV and I said to Elisa, 'Let's have a go,'" as per People's Postcode Lottery Winner Stories.

Elisa said, "It's really lovely to be part of something bigger and I'm really glad for our neighbors. It's a lovely street to live in. I'm absolutely overwhelmed."

Image Source: People's Postcode Lottery

Upon visiting the winner, People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Matt Johnson said, "It was an amazing day in Swinton as we launched our mega £1 million weekly prize. I loved surprising the winners and hearing how they plan on treating themselves and their families." "I already can't wait to visit the next Millionaire Street – I wonder whose door I'll be knocking on next," he added, as per Daily Star.

This anecdote is a reminder that sometimes good things do happen and dreams can indeed come true.