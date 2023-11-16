Photographs of cocaine that were initially discovered inside the White House in July were recently made public and shared on social media. The photos, acquired by ABC News, reveal that the bag of cocaine found within the White House grounds was discovered inside a cubby at an entrance to the West Wing, which is frequently used for tours. The cubbies are where guests are advised to keep phones and other items. The images reveal that the cocaine (less than a gram inside a packet) was found in cubby #50. On July 12, the Secret Service declared that it was unable to identify a suspect and concluded its investigation.

A White House staff member usually guides the tours, which are only available by invitation. The Secret Service said that no security camera video captured what transpired and that hundreds of people had access to the area. Republicans in Congress questioned the explanation provided by the Secret Service, claiming it presented security risks. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were outside of Washington on July 2 when the cocaine was discovered, and the White House was temporarily shut down.

🚨 BREAKING: Photos of Cocaine found at White House released pic.twitter.com/7kkj0wL6sX — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 13, 2023

Internal communications from the Secret Service made available through the Freedom of Information Act demonstrated that the FBI promptly seized a 'white powder' for additional testing at the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia, at the time, per CNN.

In an outburst on Truth Social shortly after the cocaine was found, former President Donald Trump made several unfounded claims regarding the cocaine, going as far as to imply that President Biden might have been using the drugs, per Forbes. Hunter Biden, son of the president, has previously admitted to being addicted to cocaine but has also been sober for years. Trump took potshots at the addiction and even suggested the President may be using the drugs 'to give this total disaster of a President a little life and energy!'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kris Connor

However, the investigation did not yield any connection to the Biden family or even anyone else. "There was no surveillance video footage found that provided investigative leads or any other means for investigators to identify who may have deposited the found substance in this area," the agency said in a lengthy statement in July. "Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered. At this time, the Secret Service's investigation is closed due to a lack of physical evidence," the statement added.

The FBI crime lab then "subjected [the packaging] to advanced fingerprint and DNA analysis," according to the Secret Service. "On July 12, the Secret Service received the FBI's laboratory results, which did not develop latent fingerprints and insufficient DNA was present for investigative comparisons," the statement concluded.

