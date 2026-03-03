Fired Smoothie King Employee Blames Israel Following Viral Confrontation With Donald Trump Supporters

Janiyah Mishelle Williams, the Michigan woman and Smoothie King employee who went viral for refusing service to a customer wearing a Donald Trump hoodie, posted numerous videos on social media blaming the situation — and the company firing both her and her coworker — on Israel and Jewish people.

Williams, who identified herself as a minor, engaged in an argument with a husband and wife this past weekend. Both Williams and the wife posted videos of the exchange, which featured Williams repeatedly telling the couple that the husband’s sweatshirt made them “uncomfortable.” The woman claimed discrimination, and Williams replied, “OK, well, have a great day.”

In a series of TikTok videos, Williams identified the woman as Erika Lindemeyer and confirmed her identity via multiple Facebook posts.

Smoothie King shared a statement Monday afternoon announcing Williams’ termination.

Woman claims Smoothie King in Michigan wouldn’t serve them because her husband was wearing a Trump hoodie Any comment @SmoothieKing?? pic.twitter.com/ASmMBDE7gG — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 2, 2026

“And now everybody’s attacking me online,” Williams said. “All the ‘goys’. … We just gotta lock in and wake up. It’s not about Trump, it’s not about [Joe] Biden. Baby. Israel. Israel is the real issue here, okay? We all need to just wake up and accept it.”

Although the subtitles read “guys,” Williams clearly said “goys,” a Jewish term that has trended in recent months. Although some have used “goy” as an anti-Semitic slur, the word actually means “nation” in the Torah. Some Jewish people have also used “goy” to describe something or someone that is not Jewish.

Williams then dedicated a separate video to Libs of TikTok, the popular X account that posted about the controversy on Monday afternoon. Libs of TikTok founder Chaya Raichik is Jewish.

“They decided to cut out the part where I said, ‘We all need to unify as Americans against Israel,’” Williams said, censoring the word “Israel” but still including it in the subtitles. “And that … Trump and Biden are not the issue.

“It’s time for us to focus on the real issue,” Williams continued. “Libs of TikTok is Jewish. It’s time to wake up, guys. Come on. We gotta wake up.”

Williams also created an X account, and in one post, shared a meme captioned, “The illusion…of free choice.” The image depicts a cow that can choose one of two paths, one being the Republican Party and the other being the Democratic Party, with both roads leading to the Star of David. Williams also included that same meme in the aforementioned TikTok video.

It is unclear whether Lindemeyer or her husband are Jewish.

Additionally, Williams made remarks in her TikTok posts that can be interpreted as anti-white and anti-Hispanic. She said that Lindemeyer looked “lowkey … looked Hispanic,” and it is unknown whether Williams made any race-related remarks to Lindemeyer during their argument.

“The people in the comments are all white and they’re all being ‘hella’ racist,” Williams told her followers. “Guys, please help me get this video taken down.”

Williams was unavailable for further comment.