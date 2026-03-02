“Might Be Cooked” — Smoothie King Employee Hints She Refused Service to Trump Supporters

A viral video has emerged showing a Michigan woman claiming that a Smoothie King location refused to serve her and her husband, who was wearing a Donald Trump sweatshirt — and the employee seemingly stands by her actions.

The popular Leftism X account, which goes by @LeftismForU, shared a video shortly after 3 a.m. ET on Monday morning. The 95-second clip depicts a woman arguing with a Smoothie King employee and accusing the employee of discriminating against the couple.

“We were just wanting a smoothie and you, literally, looked at us, and I asked you if everything was OK,” the woman said. “And you told us that you don’t feel comfortable serving us because of my husband’s hoodie. That is discrimination.”

“OK, well, have a great day,” the employee responded. The video originated on TikTok, and the original Leftism post had nearly 450,000 views in less than 12 hours. A second video, posted later Monday morning, had over 120,000 views.

Meet Janiyah Mishelle Williams of Ann Arbor, Michigan. She refused to serve customers at @SmoothieKing because the husband wore a Trump hoodie. She has now made a GoFundMe in which she boasts about refusing to serve Trump supporters, and claims that she was filmed without… https://t.co/e793IuVTuA pic.twitter.com/yXdy7GXozg — Leftism (@LeftismForU) March 2, 2026

The employee has publicly identified herself as Janiyah Mishelle Williams of Ann Arbor, Mich. In a TikTok video, Williams identified the other woman as Erika Lindemeyer and said that she may have started a “race war” by arguing with Lindemeyer.

“The people in the comments are all white and they’re all being ‘hella’ racist,” Williams told her followers. “Guys, please help me get this video taken down.”

In her video, Williams also made a comment about Lindemeyer’s ethnicity, saying that the woman “lowkey … looked Hispanic.” It is unknown if Williams made any race-related remarks to Lindemeyer during their argument. Later in the video, Williams said she spoke to a coworker who said that Smoothie King officials were looking into the situation. Williams also acknowledged that the situation could potentially cost her her job.

A Facebook user who commented on Lindemeyer’s video wrote, “The old Erika would’ve put hands on her.” Lindemeyer replied, “They don’t even know.” Williams took a screenshot of that exchange and expressed her frustration.

Williams posted two other videos on Sunday, one featuring her point of view during the interaction. She captioned that video, “refusing service to [Trumpies] gone wrong.” A second video included the caption, “I [lowkey] might be cooked.. why does my job support [Trump]?”

Employees at “Smoothie King ” all refuse to serve Trump supporters. I posted the employees’ video a few minutes ago. This is the customer’s video and POV. “Smoothie King is facing mass calls to fire the entire crew at its Ann Arbor, Michigan location after they refused… pic.twitter.com/lIo2DdnDJl — ❤🎹 Ames 🎹❤ (@Real_Ames) March 2, 2026

In a follow-up video, Williams told her followers that they needed to “stand up” and “it’s a matter of good vs. evil.”

Williams started a GoFundMe on Monday morning, hours after the video first began getting traction on X. She is seeking $700 through the GoFundMe and had raised nearly $400 as of Monday afternoon.

“[I] refused service to [Trump] supporters, who recorded me as a minor without permission,” Williams wrote. “[A]fter they posted the video it got hundreds of hate comments and threats making the job no longer safe to return to.”

At one point, GoFundMe reportedly put Williams’ page on hold, so she asked her TikTok followers to instead send her money through Venmo. The GoFundMe page was back online as of Monday afternoon.

Smoothie King had not commented on the situation as of publication.