FEMA Supervisor Fired for Ordering Team to Skip Homes With Donald Trump Signs

FEMA Official Sacked Over Anti-Trump Bias

In a recent incident, a supervisor at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), allegedly instructed her team to avoid homes displaying banners for President-elect Donald Trump while assessing eligibility for federal aid after Hurricane Milton. In light of the same, many have called on the organization to restore public confidence and show that its leadership is capable of managing the ever-increasing demands of disaster relief.

The Controversy

Administrator of FEMA in St Pete Beach, Florida, on October 13, 2024. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Joe Raedle)

Reports suggest that a FEMA supervisor in Lake Placid, Florida, allegedly instructed field workers conducting door-to-door assessments for federal aid to skip MAGA homes. This breached the organization's commitment to providing help without political bias. A spokesperson for the agency confirmed that an investigation is underway to determine how many homes were bypassed during the canvassing, as reported by CNN.

Governor Ron DeSantis Steps in

Ron DeSantis at a press conference on September 17, 2024, in Florida. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Joe Raedle)

The incident triggered an investigation by Governor Ron DeSantis, who condemned the actions as discrimination against Trump supporters. As reported by CBS News, DeSantis took to his social media and penned, "The blatant weaponization of government by partisan activists in the federal bureaucracy is yet another reason why the Biden-Harris administration is in its final days." He asked the Florida Division of Emergency Management to look into the matter.

FEMA's Action Against the Employee

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell at the White House on September 26, 2024. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Win McNamee)

The supervisor involved has since been fired from her job, and the issue has been handed over to FEMA's Office of Special Counsel, according to administrator Deanne Criswell. As reported by ABC News, she called the actions 'reprehensible,' emphasizing that the agency is dedicated to holding individuals accountable for breaching its code of conduct. Criswell added, "I will continue to do everything I can to make sure this never happens again."

Republicans Voice Anger

Rep. Matt Gaetz at Capitol Hill on July 23, 2024, in Washington, DC. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Tierney L. Cross)

Several prominent Republicans are calling for a prompt investigation into the incident. On X (formerly Twitter), Rep. Matt Gaetz expressed his outrage, describing the incident as an obvious instance of 'unconscionable discrimination.' He requested that Congress take action. As reported by Newsweek, some Trump supporters also demand that FEMA's funding be stopped. Gunther Eagleman, a conservative commentator, wrote, "FEMA needs to be defunded."

The Supervisor's Defense

Inside the National Response Coordination Center at FEMA Headquarters, on September 28, 2022. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Kevin Dietsch)

The supervisor in question asserted that she was used as a scapegoat. She claimed that her advice was centered around safety concerns and had nothing to do with political bias. She criticized FEMA for its inadequate security, pointing out that since there were no official security measures in place, employees were forced to rely on local law enforcement. These safety concerns have surfaced as frustration grows among Trump supporters over the relief efforts led by the Biden-Harris administration.

Eligibility for the Aid

The Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters photographed on October 8, 2024. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Kent Nishimura)

Applicants must be U.S. citizens, non-citizen nationals, or eligible non-citizens who have experienced serious damage to their primary residence in an officially declared disaster area to be eligible for FEMA relief. Every application is thoroughly examined by FEMA, as reported by CNN.