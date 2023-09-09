Due to her excellent social skills, Cirie Fields is considered Survivor royalty. She gathers powerful allies and even persuades those who are not on her side to abandon their plans in favor of her. Later, she demonstrated her abilities in other reality TV programs, such as The Traitors, which she won. She has now returned to fight for the $750,000 grand prize on Big Brother 25.

The reality star faces a special challenge this season, per Collider. The cast of Big Brother is present in the house together with 113 microphones and 94 HD cameras. Three episodes each week on CBS and Paramount+, as well as live streams, are available to viewers. While Survivor starts with larger tribes, Big Brother's premiere had a total of 17 houseguests.

Cirie usually knows how to analyze threats but she might have faltered on this one. Felicia Cannon could be her biggest threat even though Cirie believed she had her in her back pocket.

Felicia had a comfortable start to the season. That's because she was liked by everyone in the household, which has its advantages and disadvantages. She was placed on the ballot as a pawn next to Kirsten Elwin by Reilly Smedley because he was convinced she wouldn't receive any votes. Guests who are treated like pawns typically lose respect for the game and are frequently kicked out of the house. With Felicia, however, it was different. Since the first week, she hasn't been on the block, and she has one Head of Household victory.

Cirie is a further achievement for Felicia. A two-deal was struck by Cirie and Felicia. If Cirie's son, Jared Fields, wasn't home and Izzy Gleicher wasn't aware of their secret, this would definitely be a reality for her. Despite having a 10-year age difference, Cirie and Felicia appear to relate to each other the most.

The rest of the house respects them, and because of her age, Felicia is truly the only one who can command Cirie's undivided attention. Felicia, however, is also less inclined to abandon her game in favor of Cirie due to her advanced age.

On August 27, Felicia revealed to Jared that she and Cirie had made a pact to end their relationship. Felicia believes it could be a better idea to bring Jared instead since he's less likely to influence her jury verdicts. But if Cirie is on that jury, he could have a chance to persuade the other members.

Except for Cirie, Felicia has a higher probability of winning with everyone seated next to her in the championship round. When Jared warned Cirie, she said how she now worries about Felicia. However, there are still a ton of other houseguests in the game. Cirie could put off killing Felicia until later or alter her strategy once a member of her alliance develops influence. But Felicia poses the greatest threat to her game since there is a very real chance that she may carry out her plan to betray Cirie. It will depend on who among them goes first!

