FBI Probe Focuses on Former Trump Official Joe Kent Over Leak Allegations

The FBI is investigating former National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent for allegations of leaking classified information, according to several reports.

This comes after Kent resigned in protest against the Trump administration’s war in Iran. The investigation started before Kent stepped down on Tuesday, according to AP. However, officials have not publicly shared details about what information may have been disclosed and the FBI has not commented at the time of writing this report.

Kent, a former Green Beret and CIA officer, announced his resignation in a viral public letter. In that letter, he stated he could no longer support the conflict, writing the following: “I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran,” arguing that Tehran did not pose an imminent threat to the United States.

The Washington Post reported that he became the first senior official to openly challenge the White House regarding the war. The Guardian noted that he later told Tucker Carlson dissenting opinions were brushed aside before the U.S. airstrikes on Iran on February 28.

JUST IN – Joe Kent, under FBI investigation for allegedly leaking classified information.

disclosetv pic.twitter.com/gdVBibZqeV — Alma Gentil (@Chinoy200096633) March 19, 2026

The AP reported that the investigation centers on whether Kent improperly shared classified information, though more details were not available immediately. Kent has not publicly commented on the leak allegations but has appeared on the Tucker Carlson podcast. AP reported that a former campaign manager left a phone message for him.

President Donald Trump dismissed him after news of the resignation became public. According to AP, Trump told reporters he had always seen Kent as “weak on security” and stated, “If somebody didn’t think it was a threat, we don’t want those people.”

This statement marked a notable shift from Trump’s earlier praise of Kent. The Washington Post reported that when Trump nominated him last year, he described the former Army officer as someone who had “hunted down terrorists and criminals his entire adult life” and would help “keep America safe.”

Wow. Joe Kent just revealed the last thing Charlie Kirk said to him: “The last time I saw Charlie Kirk on this Earth was in June, in the West Wing.” “He looked me in the eye and he said … Joe, stop us from getting into a war with Iran.” “One of President Trump’s closest… pic.twitter.com/dUcl3Etj0X — Holden Culotta (@Holden_Culotta) March 19, 2026

He served as director of the NCTC under Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. The center coordinates and analyzes terrorist threat intelligence across the U.S. government. The Guardian reported that Gabbard said in response that it was up to Trump to determine if Iran posed a threat.

The Washington Post also noted that Kent and Gabbard had met with Vice President JD Vance before the resignation, and Vance encouraged him to talk to White House leadership before making a final decision.

Kent had been one of the administration’s most notable anti-intervention voices. His resignation received praise from some lawmakers against the war, while others criticized his stance.

Kent left office while challenging the White House’s justification for war. This has become a sticking point as the conflict rages on, as Trump and his allies have not provided evidence to suggest an imminent attack from Iran was coming. It is still unknown whether the inquiry will lead to charges or conclude without them.