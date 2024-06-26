FBI Learned Hunter Biden and His Firm Conspired a Tax-Friendly Venture Back When Joe Biden Was VP

A week after Hunter Biden was found guilty of the federal gun charges, the FBI reported a massive deal worth $120 million in Liechtenstein from as far back as 2016, when his now-president father, Joe Biden, was Vice President. The owner of Burisma Holdings was supposed to finance the lucrative deal, as revealed in the documents obtained by Just the News.

The massive tax-friendly venture of a whooping $120 million was kept hidden from the American public for nearly a decade which unfolded when Hunter was still a member of Burisma Holdings' board of directors. His father was a VP under then-President Barack Obama, overseeing United States-Ukraine relations.

BREAKING: President Biden’s son Hunter found guilty on all counts on gun charges. pic.twitter.com/OBwLoaJPsB — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 11, 2024

The now-infamous laptop that was obtained for the gun charges didn't contain any information on the deal or the 2019 impeachment proceedings involving Ukraine. Instead, this tax haven venture that Hunter and his team conspired eight years ago was chronicled in a trove of 3.39 million documents the FBI seized during an investigation of securities fraud a decade back.

According to Just the News, this deal aimed to revolutionize the energy industry and Hunter was supposed to serve on the board of the new company called Burnham Energy Security LLC spearheaded by Burisma's owner, Nykola Zlochevsky, who was trying to escape corruption allegations in his homeland.

#JoeBiden and his family have profited immensely from U.S. meddling in #Ukraine (#HunterBiden one of Burisma's board of directors anyone?) and Don Bacon fully intends to further their interests in eastern Europe by spending yet more of the hapless taxpayer's money. #RINO https://t.co/ryzy4FOFcp — Marxist Free Nebraska (@MarxistFreeNE) April 12, 2024

Through this deal, they also wanted to elevate Burisma into a global energy leader with a massive capital inflow. Zlochevsky, the Ukrainian oligarch, committed a whopping $120 million investment over a period of thirty-six months in "exploration and leasehold improvements," according to the project prospectus. However, Hunter's involvement was crucial for the project's success, growth, and financial backing, and Zlochevsky's lieutenant, Vadym Pozharskyi, emphasized its significance.

Pozharskyi wrote in an e-mail dated August 2015 that Hunter has a pivotal role in the Burnham energy project, "You mentioned to me that it's also you and HB [Hunter Biden] who will be the founders of the Llc in Delaware. Cliff mentioned only yourself. For credibility 'Ukrainian' purposes you both would be better."

Russia's Investigative Committee launches criminal probes into multiple entities, including Hunter Biden-linked Burisma Holdings, which have been involved in funding terrorism inside and outside of Russia pic.twitter.com/uBGp6N6eOT — RT (@RT_com) April 9, 2024

Apparently, Hunter was on board to ensure the project's security from their own (Ukrainian) government prosecutions and investigations. Pozharskyi also communicated directly with Hunter over their new million-dollar venture in another e-mail, "Burnham Energy Security Fund: we started a legal discussion between our lawyers and legal counsels from your side (through Devon's kind introduction). At the moment, we're working on structure and all related issues."

According to the evidence released by Congress during the POTUS' impeachment inquiry, this mail was sent out after then-Vice President Biden met with Pozharskyi and Hunter's other foreign business partners at a dinner at the swanky Cafe Milano restaurant in Washington, D.C., in April 2015.

President Trump lashed out at @Reuters reporter @jeffmason1, who asked him what he wanted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to do when Trump brought up the business ties to Ukraine of Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden https://t.co/3aiSLeOfBL pic.twitter.com/AQF3dpkChs — Reuters (@Reuters) October 2, 2019

The attorney's Ukraine business relationship with Burisma Holdings Ltd. has come under intense scrutiny following unsupported accusations by political rival Donald Trump and his then-personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani who complained and demanded the 81-year-old's impeachment for supporting his son's business interests in Ukraine.

However, in his defense, Hunter issued a public statement on October 13, 2019, "Despite extensive scrutiny, at no time has any law enforcement agency, either domestic or foreign, alleged that Hunter engaged in wrongdoing at any point during his five-year term," as per Reuters.