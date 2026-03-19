FBI Director Kash Patel Faces Backlash for Wearing Custom Sneakers at UFC Training Event

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel is facing online backlash following his choice of outfit at a recent training event. Several critics called his attire inappropriate, claiming that it drew attention for the wrong reasons.

Photos from the event showed Patel wearing custom-designed Nike low-top sneakers with several personalized elements. His footwear stood out the most at the two-day Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) training event at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

According to The Irish Star, the shoes included the number “9,” referencing his role as the FBI’s ninth director, as well as a yellow Punisher skull associated with the iconic Marvel vigilante character.

His shoes also had a personal “K$H” logo, and the FBI’s official motto, “Fidelity, Bravery, Integrity,” was printed along the heels. Patel completed the look with a black UFC cap and a co-branded UFC-FBI hoodie.

According to sources, U.S. Air Force section chief James Swann posted a picture on LinkedIn of himself meeting Patel, who sat at a table signing his headshot for training attendees during the brief meet with UFC fighters in Virginia.

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“Super cool dude, down to earth and didn’t rush anyone away,” Swann wrote as he posted an image of himself holding a signed picture of Patel.

Netizens were surprised at Patel’s outfit and criticized his informal look as soon as pictures went viral on social media. “What adult has a personal logo?” one user questioned the flashy branding of his shoes.

Another user posted a picture of clown shoes with the caption, “He needs to stick to his everyday shoes.” Many others compared his conduct to that of teenagers and kids as they called out his brand-fanatic lifestyle.

“The entire Administration is full of broken, wounded Lost Boys who side with Captain Hook. It’s a cornucopia of brittle insecurity,” a user commented under a post that spoke about Patel’s casual attire.

There were comments from Patel’s former colleagues as well. Former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin, a Trump critic, said the 46-year-old is “a 19-year-old virgin trapped in a 46-year-old’ man’s body.”

One person joked about whether Patel could “tie his own shoes,” and suggested Velcro sneakers instead.

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Another described the situation as reflective of “emotionally immature leadership.” This is not the first time Patel has received online backlash. In February, he faced criticism for celebrating with Olympians during a taxpayer-funded trip.

The FBI director was criticized after being spotted with Team U.S.A. following their win over Team Canada in hockey at the Winter Olympics in Italy.

Viral footage showed the New York native drinking beer, dancing and participating in locker-room celebrations, despite the FBI’s statement that the trip was official business and not a “personal trip.”

Several news outlets and long-term critics questioned his conduct and slammed it online.

In response, Patel addressed his stance online and said, “For the very concerned media – yes, I love America and was extremely humbled when my friends, the newly minted Gold Medal winners on Team USA, invited me into the locker room to celebrate this historic moment with the boys.”

“Greatest country on earth and greatest sport on earth,” he added.

In 2025, he faced scrutiny over reports that he used a $60 million FBI jet for personal travel, including trips to watch his girlfriend Alexis Wilkins perform and a summer golf outing in Scotland.

However, Patel dismissed these rumors on The Katie Miller Podcast. He claimed he is legally prohibited from flying commercially and asserted that he pays for personal travel, as do other Cabinet members and agency heads.