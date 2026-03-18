“He’s Just a Boy” —Kash Patel Grilled Over Custom Sneakers at UFC Training Event

FBI Director Kash Patel has been facing a surge of mockery online for his fashion choices. The 46-year-old recently attended a training session at the bureau’s academy in Quantico, Virginia. The two-day event was advertised by him as a unique opportunity for agents to train alongside elite UFC athletes, RadarOnline reported. Photos from the event soon began making the rounds on social media, and Kash Patel’s yellow and black Nikes grabbed attention.

After ProPublica journalist William Turton posted an up-close photo of Patel’s custom Nikes, which feature the Punisher skull, his personal logo, and the FBI’s official mantra, “Fidelity, Bravery, Integrity,” along the heels, the internet had a field day, pointing out that Patel, who is in his 40s, dresses like he is still a teenager. Many tagged him the “Make-a-Wish director.”

FBI Director Kash Patel is pictured signing autographs on pictures of himself at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia. pic.twitter.com/pFaFHTfv4W — William Turton (@WilliamTurton) March 16, 2026

Time and again, Kash Patel has been scrutinized for exploiting his position for personal gain. Previously, he faced waves of criticism after taking the agency’s jet to attend the Milan Winter Olympics and partying with the U.S. men’s hockey team. He also flew in a government jet to attend his country singer girlfriend’s concert in Pennsylvania and is often accused of neglecting his duties.

In his post, Turton wrote, “A source sent me this photo of Kash Patel’s customized Nikes. The shoes feature a number 9 (Patel is the 9th FBI director), a Punisher skull (a vigilante killer from Marvel Comics), and his personal logo (K$H). The backs of the shoes show the FBI motto: “Fidelity, Bravery, Integrity”. Patel was photographed wearing them at an FBI Academy event that featured UFC fighters.”

Activist Christopher F. Rufo said Patel could have addressed important diplomatic issues but instead focused on dressing up for the event.​

BREAKING: “SO FREAKING CHILDISH!” FBI director Kash Patel gets ROASTED for getting himself special FBI sneakers with cartoon characters on it, probably paid for by the taxpayers, as the manhunt for Nancy Guthrie stretches into its SEVENTH week! Social media users couldn’t… pic.twitter.com/6nrA3P8v0J — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) March 17, 2026

He wrote, “Kash Patel could have responded to the Left’s anti-Tesla, anti-ICE, and anti-Charlie Kirk domestic terror campaigns by infiltrating, disrupting, and dismantling the Left’s violent NGO-activist-digital networks. Looks like he was busy designing sneakers for a child.”

Ex-FBI agent and podcaster Kyle Seraphin, who was previously sued by Patel’s girlfriend Alexis Wilkins for claiming she is an Israeli agent, chimed in, saying that the FBI is being run by a 19-year-old man trapped in a 46-year-old man’s body.

Journalist Molly Jong-Fast responded, saying Kash Patel is using taxpayers’ money to lead a lavish life: “He’s just a boy using your taxpayers’ dollars to live his best life.”

Another X user said Kash just wants to show off his wealth: “I cannot fathom being a seasoned member of the FBI dedicated to the job only to have Patel waltz in and treat the agency like a guy going back to his high school reunion to show all the cool kids how rich he is now.”