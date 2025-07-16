Father of 3 US Marine Brothers Was Punched and Arrested by ICE—Tearful Reunion After a Month in Detention Center Captured on Camera

Narciso Barranco has finally been released from California’s Adelanto Detention Center nearly a month after being arrested by ICE. Barranco, 48, who is the father of three U.S. Marines, was released on July 15 on a $3,000 bond. He will again appear in court in August.

Arianna Barrios, the Orange City councilmember, wrote on Facebook that the August hearing is to “adjust his status to parole in place based on the fact that his wife is a US citizen and his three American-born sons are active duty US military.”

According to the video footage obtained by CBS News, Barranco was released from federal custody accompanied by a female guard. He was seen walking out of the Adelanto Detention Center wearing a brown jacket and a brown hat, also while carrying a plastic bag. According to the video, he is seen hugging one of his three sons immediately after being released.

The video’s caption says, “The father of three U.S. service members is now seeking privacy and medical care as his legal case continues with a hearing set for August.”

Alejandro, Barranco’s 25-year-old son, who is a Marine Corps veteran, told NBC Los Angeles that when his father was released, “he was wearing the same clothes” as before, and he was also crying.

Barranco’s immigration attorney, Lisa Ramirez, told The Orange County Register that he was taken for a physical check-up after being release from the center at around 2 p.m.

“Narciso is very happy to be reunited with his family,” said the attorney. Ramirez added, “He is, with good reason, traumatized by this whole experience and will need time to heal both physically and emotionally.”

The video footage of his arrest sparked a massive controversy over Donald Trump‘s immigration crackdown. On June 21, he was approached by a group of masked men while working at a landscaping site outside an IHOP in Santa Ana, California. Some of their vests read “US Border Patrol Police.”

The footage unveiled that these men were punching him and pinning him down on the street before taking him into custody. Despite the controversy surrounding his detention, Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin said that he was arrested after trying to “evade law enforcement” after referring to him as an “illegal alien.”

McLaughlin also claimed that the man “turned and swung a weed whacker directly at an agent’s face” and “then fled through a busy intersection and raised the weed whacker again at the agent.”

However, as reported by CNN and Associated Press, although, Barranco was seen holding the equipment, he had not attacked the border patrol agents.