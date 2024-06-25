Fans Worried for Kylie Jenner After She Shares Her ‘Creepy’ Photo on Instagram: 'I'm Sorry But No'

Kylie Jenner, the fashion queen from The Kardashian clan, has always been one step ahead of all the current trends when it comes to style. She’s rocked some unforgettable outfits that have set trends and turned heads. However, not all of her Instagram posts get the love she might expect. She often faces a wave of criticism from social media users. Recently, Jenner posted a new photo on Instagram, and according to the Mirror, it didn’t go down well with her followers, sparking yet another backlash.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Stephane Cardinale

Jenner, popular for her fashion choices, posed in a stunning Schiaparelli outfit. While many praised her for her adorable look, some fans expressed concern over her appearance, noting that she looked particularly thin in one of the photos she posted. One user said, "A beautiful young lady but what is concerning, respectfully, is her skeletal appearance. Perhaps it’s the angle of the photo. I pray @kyliejenner is well and in good health." Others also shared similar concerns as one user said, "Kylie, are you okay?" while another said, "This picture is actually creepy to look at."

A fourth user said, "You look so skinny your bones are showing and your arms look so thin. Why you put your body thru that? I'm sorry but no." Another person said, "Kylie, I love you but your arms and collar bone area are looking way too skinny. I hope you're OK and losing weight for the right reasons, please don't over do it though. You are beautiful as is!" Apart from those concerned for Jenner, several users criticized her. One user wrote, "I think the waist has been edited, there’s no way the bottom half can be that width and the waist that thin, no way."

Another user called her out: "Love you but this starvation look is not good and sets an unrealistic vision for many young ladies looking up to you." Many people were also confused by the headwear Jenner was wearing. One person wrote, "When someone tries to suffocate me but I'm stunning." Another user said, "This is like the emperors new clothes. She’s wearing a literal sack over her head. This is so stupid." A third user noted, "The dress is gorgeous but what is on your face girl?" Jenner wore a corset-style mesh dress covered in tiny pink crystals.

Meanwhile, in a recent heartfelt scene on The Kardashians, Jenner shared her feelings about the intense backlash she received this year for posting some candid photos. As reported by HOLA, she said, "If I wear a lot of makeup, people say I'm wearing 'too much makeup,' but if I go the other direction, people still criticize me." She added, "I just hear nasty things about myself all the time." The remarks by internet users sometimes get harsh and unending. Jenner’s openness on the show underscored the harsh spotlight celebrities live under and the emotional impact it can have on them.