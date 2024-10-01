Fans Urge JLo to 'Move On' Over Reports She’ll ‘Never Forgive’ Ben, Who Has Gotten Closer to Ex Garner

Fans are not accepting Jennifer Lopez' 'hostile' feelings toward Ben Affleck in the midst of their separation. The songstress filed for divorce from the Gone Girl star on August 20, 2024, and now the insiders have revealed that she 'won't forgive' him for his zero efforts to save their marriage. However, fans slammed also JLo for initiating the divorce following Affleck's closeness with ex Jennifer Garner.

After InTouch reported that the estranged couple only played nice for their kids during the recent outing, fans on social media blamed JLo for playing the victim. An Instagram fan, @angelfrom_above7, advised JLo to let bygones be bygones, "Move on JLo go back to the block considering her connection to Diddy. Ben doesn't want to bother with you."

Jennifer Lopez needs to take a page out of the Dubai princesses divorce page like rip the Band-Aid off already; move on with your life. Get some girlfriends and date an investment banker after a few years of therapy. — Danielle ✨🌑🌞 (@starsmoonandsun) July 19, 2024

An account dedicated to Affleck, @free_benaffleck, echoed, "Move on, JLo. We've all seen last year at the Grammys how you snapped at him, slapped his chest, and controlled him to sit when you didn't know the cameras were on you." @tamarmts added, "And he won't accept that she couldn't make family life a f*****g priority over her own narcissism! Run Ben run!!!"

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are still moving forward with the divorce despite being spotted together, @people reports:



“They all came together for a fun lunch so the kids could hang out. [Jennifer's] trying to be friendly with Ben.” pic.twitter.com/SCskYLAJyu — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 15, 2024

Meanwhile, other users dragged JLo's connection with disgraced music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs. @maryannemcdonough commented, "I'm wondering if the coldheartedness is related to your behavior at Diddy's freak-off parties?" @ingridh1320 agreed, "She needs to worry about being on freak-off videos at this point." @nad.na77 sided Affleck, "Oh please. Can't blame him for taking the hills before that diddy mess blows up."

#JenniferLopez was spotted vacationing alone in Italy amid her marriage drama with #BenAffleck 👀 pic.twitter.com/uIGwfkyx8l — TMZ (@TMZ) June 19, 2024

But among them were some who defended Lopez's stand and called out Affleck. @anna.lytical_1 opined, "I honestly don't blame her. He knew who she was & he chose to marry her anyway. Maybe he was desperately lonely but anyone could see that it was going to turn out this way." @teres.a0110 blamed Affleck's mood swings, "He was mean to her on purpose in front of cameras, shame on him." @leslie_nave_14 wrote, "Ben dodged a bullet with her."

An insider told the outlet, "Jennifer would never make a scene in public, especially in front of their kids, but she has so much resentment. She's made it plain she'll never forgive Ben for being such a coldhearted jerk and giving up on the marriage in such a savage manner," referring to the estranged couple's recent lunch outing with kids amid their impending divorce.

"She agreed to play nice and try to wrap things up without any fireworks," added the source. "But the tension is palpable, especially when Ben rolls his eyes and refuses to accept any responsibility for the marriage's failure." Meanwhile, Affleck has "made it crystal clear he's not going back to JLo and she's fuming. They were bickering behind the scenes even before this recent meet-up, which went about as badly as everyone feared." But another source told PEOPLE that despite personal differences, they want to be cordial with each other. "They want to show the kids that things are amicable. They want to stay friendly. There’s still a lot of love."