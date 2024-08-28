Tom Cruise 'In Denial' About Body Odor That 'Has Gotten Even Worse' Insider Reveals

Tom Cruise is known for his death-defying stunts and action movies. However, not many know that his active lifestyle has also earned him the badge of being the "pretty sweaty guy." Lately, it has gone out of the hands so much that the odor around the Hollywood star is significant around the people he's surrounded with.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Daniel Leal - WPA Pool

An insider according to Radar Online claimed that "Tom seems to be totally in denial. He's always been a pretty sweaty guy, but lately, it seems to have gotten even worse – and he's doing nothing to address it! He'll be out and be totally drenched and not seem to even notice, but of course, the people around him are quite taken aback." The 62-year-old actor has repeatedly faltered in working on the odor. The source continued, "To be fair, his sweat baths happen more in hot and humid places, but at this point in his life he should know it's going to happen and just come prepared. He could bring a change of clothes and a towel and maybe some spray deodorant too – because he can get mighty pungent when he goes hours on end in a soaked shirt."

#TomCruise is a boy, who reachs to the stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/e550sNyEWy — Vanilla 🍦Sky✨🏋️‍♂️Stunt (@VanillaSkyStunt) August 22, 2024

The close aide shared that they weren't surprised when his romance links with his Mission: Impossible 7 co-star Hayley Atwell and the Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova went down the drain with no further developments. Adding on, the source said, "He's Tom Cruise, so no one is going to tell him to his face, but people do comment about it and question why he doesn't invest in some Botox under the armpits. Word is, that it can be very effective in reducing underarm sweating. But he seems perfectly fine with dripping sweat. It's like he's oblivious."

When Cruise was seeing the Khayrova briefly back in 2023, it fizzled two months down the line. The reasons are unknown and not talked about however, an insider claimed that it didn't end on a good note. "She followed every one of Tom's demands. She was very discreet about their relationship and didn't push things. Then, because of Dmitry, Tom gets paranoid and jettisons her. It was just so unfair and cruel!" the insider shared. The Russian socialite is up for revenge and it may not end well if Khayrova spills the beans. "He confided in her about everything, from his past relationships to his Scientology work and more. If she does talk, it's going to be a total nightmare for him!" insider according to The Things added.

“he’s so insane for this” and it’s just tom cruise running pic.twitter.com/xZFGuKA4cb — 🐤 (@hsufhkshndk11) March 25, 2024

The sexagenerian actor was recently spotted cheering the team USA in the Olympics. He also performed stunts during the closing ceremony of the Olympics in Paris by carrying out the ritual of "passing the baton" on a bike as the United States of America will be the host of the next games in 2028.