Fans Think Travis Barker and Kourtney 'Snubbed' Their Kids Mason and Reign Disick on Their Birthdays

The Kardashian children sure are growing up with each passing year! North Kardashian and her cousin Penelope's appearances on The Kardashians are almost like a constant reminder to seize every moment with your kids. Although the Jr. Kardashians may have been exposed to the limelight, their appearances on television, including their statements, are strictly monitored by their parents. Furthermore, while some of these little ones have been getting attention, others may be shunned. On the topic of growing up too fast, Scott Disick and his ex-wife Kourtney Kardashian’s sons Mason and Reign recently celebrated their birthdays. Mason turned 14, while Reign turned 9 on the 14th of December. But not all joined in on the celebration.

According to reports from The U.S. Sun, the siblings may have been allegedly snubbed by their stepfather, Travis Barker, and their mom, Kourtney, on account of their birthday. But it appears that it wasn’t just them who didn’t pool in a wish on social media. Kylie and Kendall haven’t posted a picture of the two of them either this year. Usually, for each birthday of a Kardashian, members often share a brief post [or two] celebrating the member. This rule is inclusive of the children of the family too! But maybe this year things were a little too hectic for Barker and his wife with the arrival of their son, Rocky Thirteen Barker. Or maybe they accidentally forgot to wish them? Or a wish may just be in order.

Nonetheless, neither of the two nor their representatives have reached out for a comment. However, do note that Kourtney is incredibly close to all her children and deeply cherishes them. She often takes to her social media accounts, primarily Instagram, to flaunt the harmonious bond they share. A testament to this would be the time she shared a glimpse of Penelope's birthday with Mason and Reign together in Hawaii.

Other members, however, didn’t ‘snub’ nor did they ‘forget’ about Mason and Reign, as their dad Scott, grandma Kris Jenner, and aunties Kim and Khloé each took to Instagram to share a heartfelt memory in honor of their birthday. Their father shared a rather iconic snap that he regularly tends to do for his kid's birthday: a picture of a banner of balloons reading “Happy Birthday” with the name of the guest of honor. Generally, Scott is seen spending plenty of time with his two sons and often posts pictures of them online.

Their grandmother shared a heartwarming carousel from the time Mason and Reign were toddlers until recent times. The momager expressed her surprise at the odds of her grandsons sharing “the exact same birthday.”

Furthermore, she emphasized her love and fond affection for both of them, wishing them a great day and year ahead. Regardless of everything, one thing is certain: Mason and Reign are deeply cherished by the family. And that is an unchanging matter!

