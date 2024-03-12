When Fans Thought Khloe Kardashian 'Scammed' People By Asking Them to Enter a Contest Where Nobody Wins

Khloe Kardashian revealed her partnership with the company HighKey Clout, on September 18, and launched a giveaway of designer products, but several critics criticized her for it, saying that there are never any winners.

She said in the video, holding out a red clutch as she explained the guidelines, "It's Khloé, and it's giveaway time. HighKey and I are so excited to be giving away some fabulous prizes. Everything is divine, you're not going to regret it. HighKey and myself, we want to bless some people. And look how cute this Birkin is."

She posed with an assortment of gifts, including high-end handbags from Gucci and Louis Vuitton as well as Apple iMacs and a Birkin. Khloe wore a bright red halter top, a cross necklace, and torn jeans as she stood in her enormous wardrobe. Her massive wall of shoes of every hue was on display for admirers, too. However, some of the star's followers were doubtful that someone would truly be picked as the contest's winner.

As reported by the Daily Mail, one user commented, "They never post the winner, if the lottery can post the winner they can too." Another one joked, "In your scamming bag Khloe, I love to see it."

Last year, a similar incident took place when Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick were sued for allegedly promoting a lottery and then failing to pay out any winnings. TMZ received a class action complaint alleging that Kim and Scott ran a lottery in which the grand prize was $100,000 and two first-class plane tickets to Los Angeles.

According to the complaint, the 2020 lottery was nothing more than a ruse to get famous people to collaborate with an Australian firm called Curated. The company was also being sued for selling personal information for advertising.

As per the insiders at Curated who spoke with the outlet, the firm had documentation showing that all winners were who they claimed to be and that they received their rewards. The lawsuit states that Scott arranged the lottery on Instagram and that several celebrities, including Kim, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Khloe, Kourtney, Sofia Richie, Gretchen Christine Rossi, and Christine Quinn, promoted it.

The complaint later questions the honesty of celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick, and others in the entertainment industry. It read, "Just 20 years ago, Oprah was giving away cars and cash. But today's entertainment tycoons seem to only care about becoming richer and living an even more opulent lifestyle while duping their fans and followers."

Khloe also revealed that she would be working with the sportswear brand Fabletics, in addition to promoting the contest. Khloe posed in the desert for new Instagram photos wearing a wardrobe she carefully picked. She wrote, "I'm beyond excited to share my first ever Fabletics edit with you.

This drop is inspired by the desert, bringing trailblazer energy to your daily routine. Whether you want something that holds you in for a tough workout or a cute outfit to run errands, we've got you covered. Everything is supportive, chic, and so easy to wear – designed for all who love to move."

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 21, 2023. It has since been updated.