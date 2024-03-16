Fans Think Khloe Kardashian Made This Major Photoshop Blunder: "That's Not Your Face"

Khloe Kardashian is one of the most influential reality television stars of this generation. Apart from being a mogul in the fashion industry, Kardashian is a beloved beauty icon. However, she often faces criticism for photoshopping her images. The Kardashians star has featured her and the rest of her famous family talking about editing their pictures on social media. While such claims were previously taken care of, it appears that eagle-eyed fans think she's edited pictures once more.

Per The U.S Sun, Kardashian's recent post on Instagram featuring a snap with her friend has created quite a buzz. Kardashian shared a picture of herself slaying in an an all-black bodycon ensemble. She also seemed to have sported a very retro aesthetic via her matching headband.

Kardashian appeared to be seated on a plush white sofa accompanied by baby-pink cushions. Furthermore, she flaunted her gorgeous smile along with her friend, whom Kardashian called 'Paxy.' In the caption of her post she wrote, "Me and my Paxy. PP." Followers of the reality star appeared to have zeroed in on something different about her picture. Several took notice of how unlike herself Kardashian looked.

An observer thought that perhaps Kardashian's post was perhaps a 'Photoshop fail.' The user remarked, "Omg the photoshop is so bad." As mentioned earlier, the Good American mogul has often been trolled about the same subject, but she usually never comments on it. Nonetheless, despite from photoshop allegations, many urged her to stop the use of filters. One person said, "Great person Khloe, but don't filter. You're a pretty woman." A second one remarked, "FILTERED BY THE GODS." Another user urged Kardashian to 'stop with the weekly face changes' and wondered if her kids 'recognized' her. Furthermore, the user said, "What a way to make them confused!"

Yet another fan suggested Kardashian should 'delete' the said picture: "Khlo I love u, but delete before everyone wakes up. This is not your face." Likewise, many appeared to be thrown off by the picture and expressed their thoughts in the comment section of her post. But, there were many of her die-hard fans who thought she looked flawless. One gushed, "Beautiful!!" Another one appreciated her headband, saying, "You look great with a headband!!" A third one added, "KO KO so stunning!!" A final one noted, "Can we talk about how PRETTY you look? Oh my!"

i don’t get why people who are actually hot as fuck (ahem khloe kardashian) photoshop the fuck out of their pictures like bro let us relate to you on some level lmao we know you don’t look like that in person and now we’ve all seen it and YOU ARE STILL HOT AS FUCK — natasha ❁ ☻ (@ahsatan95) April 17, 2021

Lately, Kardashian is enjoying spending time with her children Dream and Tatum Thompson, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. The mother of two often shares heartwarming memories of her children, as per People, on social media. Whether it's celebrating them on birthdays or just expressing her love for them, she is one dedicated mother who dotes over them! That will not stop anytime soon!