Fans Think Khloe Kardashian Looked Like This Real Housewives Star at NFL Game

"How much is too much," asks some fans of the reality star, Khloe Kardashian, for her ever-changing face. The mother of two was recently at an NFL game with her daughter, True Thompson, and posted photos on social media. However, some fans called her out for looking like a Real Housewives star and "not herself."

The Good American founder treated her 5-year-old to her first-ever football game on a mother-daughter getaway. The happy mom updated her fans by posting snaps from her trip on her official Instagram account on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, per The Sun.

The Kardashian star donned a Los Angeles Rams No. 9 jersey in support of Matthew Stafford, pairing it with oversized sunglasses and leaving her blonde, long tresses open. Her little girl wore a matching jersey as she posed next to her mom, smiling ear-to-ear for the camera. Some friends with their kids also accompanied them to the event.

The 39-year-old captioned the photo slide, "We had such a great time at the Rams game!!! Thank you to the Staffords for inviting True and I! True's first football game and it couldn't have been a better time!!! @kbstafford89, you and your girls are the best!" Although the Hulu star was all glammed up, fans quickly saw one significant change on her face.

A Reddit fan opened the discussion, asking, "Who is this????" with a zoomed-in picture of Khloe's swollen eyes. Others quickly joined the bandwagon, and one user, u/Good-Profession-1869, 'This is the most un-Khloe Khloe's ever looked." Another fan, u/jigglypuff2750, echoed, "Me tooooooo. I was like, who's this WAG?! Lol."

A third fan, u/ChimneyTyreMonster, questioned, "I still don't get how her cheeks are so filled yet look so flat." u/Cruella1977 was in disbelief, "Same thought I had! I had no idea until I started reading [the] comments. And then, I had to zoom in to confirm for myself. Idk if I should laugh or be sad for her. Tragic."

u/Anticrepuscular_Ray wrote, "Something about her eyes looks so different. Like filler or something on the lower outer corners?" Meanwhile, others compared her looks with other people. For instance, a fan, u/HouseholdWords, commented, "Janice from the muppets." u/clarkeer918 said, "I agree. They look like Addison Rae's eyes."

One fan, u/kris10leigh14, compared, "Uhhh… that's Emily from Real Housewives of OC, and you cannot convince me otherwise." Another user, u/CarryOnWaywardSon96, agreed, "Holy shit. I've never seen her look so much, not like herself." Others accused her of over-editing her and True's face more than required.

The Kardashian alum shares two kids with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson- True and a year-old son Tatum. She also openly admits to being somewhat of a "Second parent" to her brother Robert Kardashian's daughter Dream. She's often spotted hanging out with the kids and making memories.

After Thompson's infamous cheating scandal, the Hulu star is taking slow in the dating business. However, when her mother, Kris Jenner, told her, "I just want you to be happy," Khloe responded, "I already have my happily ever after with my kids. I'm totally happy," per The Mirror.

