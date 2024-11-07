Fans Think Coco Austin’s Photoshoot with Daughter is 'Inappropriate': “Why Is No One Weirded...”

A recent poolside photoshoot in the Bahamas featuring Coco Austin and her 8-year-old daughter Chanel Nicole has sparked intense debate on social media. The 45-year-old model and wife of rapper Ice-T shared several pictures of herself and her daughter wearing matching purple-and-pink bikinis, but the images quickly drew criticism from concerned followers. Despite the cloudy skies, the mother-daughter duo decided to continue with their planned pool day. "A little rain in Bahamas didnt stop Chanel and I to go out to the pool! We create our own energy- rain or shine we still got to rock our traditional twinning swimsuits," Austin wrote in her Instagram caption, tagging @fedeswimwear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coco (@coco)

The controversy primarily centres around one particular photo where Austin poses with her back to the camera while her daughter sits on her thigh. This image triggered an immediate backlash from followers who felt the poses were inappropriate for a mother-daughter photoshoot. "Why is no one weirded out that she's doing a booty shot with her daughter in the photo that's hella weird," wrote one concerned Instagram user. Another follower expressed similar sentiments, stating, "Inappropriate bathing suit and poses. Your daughter is getting older now, time to be modest and sexy, rather than trashy and sexy."

Chanel and I are back at it with the twinning thing...

This is our 50's style bikini. We like doing all different types of looks 👙 #retro #pokadots #fiftiestyle #bahabay pic.twitter.com/aFzPDhfEEl — Coco (@cocosworld) May 14, 2022

The criticism grew more severe as some netizens called for action from Instagram itself. One person wrote, "@instagram I reported the picture from slide 2 and it was not removed although the picture is nudity with a minor who should not be placed in compromising positions online. She cannot consent at her age and that picture should go on only fans it has no place here." The backlash continued with comments expressing concern for Chanel's wellbeing. "Sadly we have no respect for ourselves or our children. Mothers are half-naked in front of their children. That kid doesn't stand a chance," one person remarked.

Chanel Nicole Marrow and Nicole "Coco" Austin is seen on November 14, 2018 in New York City. (Image Source: Raymond Hall/Getty Images)

Others were more direct in their criticism, with comments like "This is so gross! No morals values or self-respect! Putrid!" and "Oh no....hell no! You're not supposed to behave that way in the presence of your child!" However, amid the criticism, some followers came to Austin's defence, highlighting the positive aspects of her parenting approach. One supporter with a background in psychology offered a different perspective: "Some may view this negatively, but as someone with degrees in psychology, I see it differently. Coco is instilling self-confidence in her daughter by openly showing the world who she is, contrasting with those who only complain in small circles."

This isn't the first time Austin has faced public scrutiny over her parenting choices. The model frequently shares beautiful pictures with her daughter on social media, often leading to similar debates, as per Atlanta Black Star. Despite the recurring controversy, both Austin and Ice-T remain unbothered by the criticism. Ice-T, 66, has consistently defended his wife's choices, maintaining that she's an excellent mother regardless of public opinion. Ice-T once told People, "We have a different dynamic in our house. But it’s not harmful. That’s the main thing. It’s us."