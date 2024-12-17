Fans Spot Key Detail in New Video of Prince William During 'Terrifying' Challenge: "That's a Wicked..."

Royal fans were left buzzing after Prince William flaunted his fun and competitive side in a new video that quickly became the talk of the internet. The future king took on a 'terrifying' challenge alongside Hannah Waddingham, and viewers couldn’t help but notice a major detail—his infectious laughter, which reminded many of his father, King Charles. The video, shared on social media, showed Prince William and Waddingham paying a visit to Alexandra Palace in North London, a venue that previously hosted the first Earthshot Prize Awards in 2021. The fun, light-hearted clip was filmed to promote The Earthshot Report, a new documentary shining a spotlight on the Earthshot Prize and its global impact.

While the documentary focuses on solutions to environmental challenges, this video proved a heartwarming way to build anticipation for the project’s release. The two began their outing in a relaxed and relatable manner, ordering ciders at the bar before settling down for a chat about the Earthshot Prize’s goals and achievements. But before things got too serious, they decided to up the ante with a friendly game of darts—a moment that captured hearts around the world. As Waddingham stepped up to throw the first dart, she couldn’t hide her nerves, joking, "I'm feeling equal joy and terror about playing darts with the future King of England," as reported by Mirror.

"This is the decade we transform the world for good."



Prince William inspired hope and action when he took to the stage at the Earthshot Prize Awards 2024 in Cape Town.@KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/3HuonXTGjf — The Earthshot Prize (@EarthshotPrize) November 15, 2024

Prince William, ever the gentleman, encouraged her with a grin: "I think ladies first so I can see what I'm up against." However, her dart soared far above the board, missing completely, which sent both into fits of laughter. Prince William’s chuckle was loud and unmistakable, nudging fans to quickly notice the striking similarity between his laugh and that of his father, King Charles. As per Hello Magazine, netizens were quick to point out, as one user wrote, "You can hear his father's voice in the laughter. How sweet!" In agreement, another fan wrote, "Charles' laughter right there." Someone else echoed a similar sentiment, "Prince William's laugh is absolutely infectious! Love!" Others remarked, "Oh that's a wicked laugh, Prince William!"

After Waddingham’s initial struggle, it was William’s turn to shine. He confidently stepped up and managed three solid hits on the board, though he couldn’t resist joking about their combined performance, "I think we are probably no threat to anybody on this board." The fun and easygoing video not only flaunted Prince William’s approachable personality but also emphasized his ongoing dedication to the Earthshot Prize, an initiative he launched in 2020.

#TheEarthshotReport takes a deep dive into previous Earthshot Finalist stories, looking at the global picture and showing how we are progressing towards a sustainable future.



Introduced by Prince William and hosted by @hanwaddingham from 15 Dec on #BBCiPlayer. pic.twitter.com/RpJvm1vVL9 — The Earthshot Prize (@EarthshotPrize) December 2, 2024

The prize focuses on five critical environmental goals: protecting and restoring nature, cleaning our air, reviving oceans, building a waste-free world, and fixing our climate. Winners in each category receive a £1 million prize to further develop their innovative solutions. The Earthshot Report, which premiered on BBC One and iPlayer on December 15th, features inspiring stories from Earthshot Prize winners and finalists, as well as a special introduction from Prince William. Waddingham, a vocal supporter of the initiative, praised its mission to deliver 'urgent optimism' during a time of environmental crisis.