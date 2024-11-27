Donald Trump Said Heidi Klum 'Isn't a 10 Anymore' — Her Reaction Proves She Got the Last Laugh

Former President Donald Trump once rated Heidi Klum while speaking to The New York Times Maureen Dowd in 2015. Trump discussed various facets of his life during the interview, but the focus soon shifted to another offensive remark by him. In a statement about the aforementioned German-American model, he said, "Sometimes I do go a little bit far," before adding, "Heidi Klum. Sadly, she's no longer a 10."

“Heidi Klum. Sadly, she’s no longer a 10." #PartyOfLincoln — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) October 4, 2016

The supermodel ensured she gave a befitting response to it. Klum tweeted a spoof video on X (formerly known as Twitter), which was captioned with hashtags that provided the context. The video captioned, "#TrumpHasSpoken #sadly #9.99 #NoLongerA10 #IHadAGoodRun #donaldtrump #HeidiTrumpsTrump #BeautyIsInTheEyeOfTheBeheld" showed Klum posing while wearing a sign that read 10 on it. A man with a Trump mask appears and rips off the scorecard by giving her a new score of 9.9.

The hilarious take on the comments passed by the businessman-turned-politician showed how sporty Klum was about it. She did not let the statement die out and ensured her response created a ripple effect on the internet, although Klum never replied to him directly. Social media users also appreciated the spirit of the model as they tweeted their reactions to the post.

@heidiklum If beauty is in the eye of the beholder he better get his eyes checked. — Ken Zemalis (@tri99kz) August 17, 2015

@Lee37683 commented, "You never were a 10... You're more like 100. #HeidiTrumpsTrump" @PFMeder shared, "The Donald is right! You are not a 10! You have always been a 12 !" @Spitta1969 wrote, "Way to go Heidi! You´ll always be a 10. Trump is a minus 100." @peter5150 appreciated how Klum took a jibe at Trump through a hilarious video. He said, "That is extremely funny, that is how you deal with that buffoon... I like your response ..he does not know what a 10 is."

Others called out Trump, like @jkrosner0705 said, "Oh please. I watch AGT and I always say, 'I wish I looked like that.' Maybe Trump needs to look in the mirror." Sharing similar views, @jasminemichigan quipped, "You should've told him he's right your a 20, and you don't play with boys with small minds or peckers."

The Trumps with Heidi Klum. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Carley Margolis)

This wasn't the first time the ex-POTUS landed himself in a controversy after saying the unimaginable about women. According to AP News, the real estate mogul has uttered more controversial things related to women. The politician had also once infamous bragged about harassing women in the 2005 Access Hollywood tapes. "When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the p—-. You can do anything," he said.

The statement left everyone in shock as Trump didn't express any remorse about it. It was published later by The Washington Post and NBC News when he first stood in the line to be the POTUS. The revelation led to huge controversy, but it didn't impact the Republicans as he became the 45th president of the Untied States.

